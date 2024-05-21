BigONE Boosts TOKEN2049 Dubai Edition, Launches Major Side Event

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BigONE , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and digital asset custody platform, was proud to take part in the esteemed TOKEN2049 event, which was held in Dubai on April 18-19, 2024.

TOKEN2049 represents a premier gathering for fintech industry leaders worldwide, offering a dynamic platform for networking and showcasing innovations. As one of the top 30 global crypto exchanges, BigONE regularly participates in such events, underscoring its dedication to staying connected with industry trends and leaders.

In 2024, the company also seized the opportunity to become a major participant. By hosting the Blockchain Night side event on the TOKEN2049 venue, BigONE further reinforced its commitment to fostering relationships, integrating industry resources, and enhancing brand presence within the cryptocurrency landscape.

During the event, BigONE announced a deepening collaboration with the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) in Kazakhstan. Since 2023, the exchange has been expanding its presence in this region and contributing to the development of the digital asset sector there.

This expansion resulted in the acquisition of four critical licenses with the local regulator – Exchange, Clearing House, Custody, and Digital Asset Trading Facility licenses – signifying a significant milestone for BigONE and its commitment to compliance standards.

Furthermore, the exchange is poised to assist the AIFC in developing advanced regulatory frameworks, leveraging its industry experience to enhance industry standards and foster a robust financial technology ecosystem in Kazakhstan.

In collaboration with Cybercorp, another AIFC-approved entity, BigONE is pioneering a project named OneSquare, focused on the tokenization of Kazakhstan's real estate market to make property ownership more accessible to local residents. This initiative represents a major expansion of the exchange's suite of services, lowering barriers for Kazakhstan citizens to purchase property through tokenization, further contributing to industry advancement in this region.

"As an exchange operating within the crypto landscape, BigONE is dedicated to solidifying and expanding our standing within the industry while building meaningful global connections. TOKEN2049 is undeniably one of the most significant events in the crypto and fintech ecosystem, and taking part in it aligns with our mission. With this in mind, we are thrilled to have played a major role in it this year, " – said Athena Miao, Vice President of Business Development at BigONE Exchange.

SOURCE BigONE