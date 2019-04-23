BigRoad Freight's ELD Load-Matching Platform Adds a New Service for Fleets

Following the immense success of its pioneering load-matching platform for owner-operators needing to account for Hours of Service, BigRoad Freight extends its services to fleet-wide dispatch. Dispatchers will now be able to search shipments and allocate them to the drivers in their fleet with fast payment solutions.

TORONTO and WATERLOO, ON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - BigRoad Freight was first in the industry to incorporate personalized hours-of-service metrics to match loads for owner-operators. To date, BigRoad Freight's pioneering platform has helped long-haul drivers complete thousands of shipments worth millions of dollars, continuing to onboard hundreds of additional shippers on a monthly basis.

This April, BigRoad Freight is about to get a lot bigger. The telematics-powered and AI-based service of BigRoad is expanding its immensely successful initial program for owner-operators to fleets, enabling dispatchers to better manage load assignments and avoid dead-head miles.

"We experienced tremendous uptake of BigRoad Freight with owner-operators, and now we are scaling this innovative service to fleets," noted Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete, the owner of BigRoad.

BigRoad Freight uses AI-based algorithms to match the right shipment with the right driver at the right time. Armed with data on driver preferences, hours of service (HOS), equipment type, and a multitude of other telematics-based data points, BigRoad Freight sends personalized notifications to owner-operators that list curated load opportunities to help reduce empty miles driven and generate additional revenue. The initial niche focus helped BigRoad fine-tune and perfect their platform that is now being extended to fleets.

"The app kept finding me better freight than I could find myself – it made a huge difference," said Ken Liburd, one of the drivers, using the service.

"I didn't think it was possible, but I've been able to cut my deadhead. They're matching me to good-paying loads closer to my drops. I'm impressed," comments Rod S., owner-operator.

"Their customer service is great. The team really listens and takes the time to help me find the loads I want," George M., owner-operator.



BigRoad Freight application synchronizes with the BigRoad ELD data and enables users to search shipments, post their trucks, and view a curated list of loads. This capability will now be available to dispatchers, helping find shipments fast and allocate loads to the drivers in their fleet. Pricing information will be visible to dispatchers in fleet mode.

Grant Cleland, Director of Sales at Fleet Complete, explained further: "We're now analyzing shipment opportunities and optimizing them on a fleet basis, not just a driver basis. We're sending loads en masse and working to become a better technology partner in all aspects of our customers' businesses. This puts more opportunities in the hands of our customers, as well as a more effective tool to capitalize on these opportunities."

BigRoad will continue to offer additional services, now providing more than 30,000 shipments every day, and offering inexpensive, rapid payment solutions that ensure carriers never deal with the hassle of collections.

About BigRoad Freight

BigRoad Freight is an in-app platform that enables users to book loads in real-time, with quick payments, and providing hours-of-service (HOS) visibility. BigRoad Freight works within the BigRoad Mobile App, the #1 electronic logbook application available for Apple and Android devices, and can be paired with BigRoad's DashLink to achieve electronic logging device (ELD) mandate compliance.

About BigRoad

BigRoad (A Fleet Complete Company) is the leading provider of hours-of-service (HOS) and electronic logging device (ELD) compliance solutions for the North American transportation industry. BigRoad's solutions include the BigRoad Mobile App electronic logbook, the BigRoad Web App fleet management tool, and the DashLink ELD. Over 100,000 drivers and 30,000 fleets trust BigRoad's solutions to simplify day-to-day activities, create operational efficiency, and improve profitability. BigRoad received awards for innovation and growth, including the 2017 North American Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Solution Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost and Sullivan.

