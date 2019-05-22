BigRoad Unveils Industry's First Pay-As-You-Drive ELD Offer to Drivers

A groundbreaking month for BigRoad, as it introduces first Pay-As-You-Drive ELD solution to the market. On the heels of the recent launch of Fleet Mode within the industry's first load-matching platform that accounts for Hours of Service (BigRoad Freight), BigRoad now offers no contract, pay-per-use solution to drivers who require ELD on an occasional basis.

TORONTO and WATERLOO, ON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - BigRoad launches industry's first Pay-As-You-Drive ELD solution, aimed at drivers with an irregular need for electronic logging compliance. Those who subscribe to the service today will benefit from zero contract and cancellation fees and will receive complementary DashLink hardware.

"This is a big moment for BigRoad as a champion of drivers' needs in the long-haul industry," says Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete and BigRoad. "We have clients, whose business is seasonal or that requires ELD compliance on occasion, but who have to subscribe to full service, which they don't use all the time. With Pay-As-You-Drive, these drivers will have an easier path to compliance without the financial strain. BigRoad was born in response to the ELD mandate, with owner-operators' interests at heart, and we are driven by one corporate value – to help drivers and fleets thrive by removing roadblocks and advancing the driver's safety and quality of life. Our Pay-As-You-Drive offer will revolutionize the industry as we know it."

The new solution has no contract obligation, no upfront hardware costs, no cancellation fees and comes with a complementary electronic logging device and a load-matching platform to help reduce dead-head miles.

BigRoad is the original ELD provider that has had an immense success with truck drivers before the mandate came into effect and remains the preferred choice after the fact. Responding to what owner-operators need, BigRoad has continuously pushed the envelope with innovative solution offerings that help address the challenges within the trucking industry, enabling owner-operators to improve profitability while maintaining compliance.

About BigRoad

BigRoad (A Fleet Complete Company) is the leading provider of hours-of-service (HOS) and electronic logging device (ELD) compliance solutions for the North American transportation industry. BigRoad's solutions include the BigRoad Mobile App electronic logbook, the BigRoad Web App fleet management tool, and the DashLink ELD. Over 100,000 drivers and 30,000 fleets trust BigRoad's solutions to simplify day-to-day activities, create operational efficiency, and improve profitability. BigRoad received awards for innovation and growth, including the 2017 North American Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Solution Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost and Sullivan. For more information, please visit bigroad.com

