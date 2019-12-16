Bigscreen and Paramount Pictures sign multi-year agreement to distribute movies in virtual reality

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigscreen, Inc. and Paramount Pictures today announced a multi-year agreement to distribute classic 2D & 3D films in 10 countries worldwide through Bigscreen, the social VR movie watching platform.

"Bigscreen's virtual reality platform offers a new way for fans to experience films in their homes," said Bob Buchi, President, Worldwide Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures. "We're excited to be a part of this experiment using cutting-edge technology to give fans a new entertainment option."

In Bigscreen's virtual world, users can customize personal avatars, hang out in a virtual lobby, and voice chat with other movie fans. Movies are streamed on screens inside virtual cinemas, providing a social movie watching experience.

Beginning December 16, four new movies will premiere in Bigscreen every week. Movies run for one week with a new lineup of movies available the following week. Films are broadcast live on a pay-per-view basis with scheduled showtimes every 30 minutes. December's lineup includes blockbuster hits like Interstellar and Star Trek. For the full list of upcoming screenings and showtimes, visit bigscreenvr.com/cinema/comingsoon.

"We are excited to enable fans around the world to chat and watch films together in our virtual movie theater," said Darshan Shankar, CEO and Founder of Bigscreen.

Bigscreen's virtual screenings will be available in 10 countries: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Australia, and Japan.

In addition to 2D screenings, Bigscreen will also broadcast select movies in 3D. Bigscreen's rendering technology uses VR to create a perfect 3D picture in each eye, producing a level of depth and detail that is not possible with traditional 3D glasses.

Bigscreen can be downloaded for free from bigscreenvr.com and runs on the Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, Oculus Go, HTC Vive, Valve Index, all SteamVR headsets, and all Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality headsets.

Tickets can be purchased through Bigscreen's website: bigscreenvr.com/cinema

Bigscreen is a leading virtual reality software platform with 1+ Million users. In Bigscreen's virtual world, users can hang out and watch movies, TV and sports with friends in virtual movie theater environments. Users can customize their avatars, and voice chat with friends. Founded in 2014 by chief executive Darshan Shankar, Bigscreen is headquartered in San Francisco, California and has raised $14 Million in venture capital funding from True Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz.

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc. and Paramount Studio Group.

