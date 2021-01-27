BigShots Golf Kicks Off Expansion Year With Start Of Construction On Bryan, Texas, Location

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BigShots Golf™, ClubCorp's tech-driven entertainment and culinary experience offering fun for all ages and skill levels, puts its brand growth into overdrive in 2021 beginning with the start of construction this week at its Bryan, Texas, location. And BigShots Golf franchisee O'Reilly Hospitality Management is slated to open its Fort Worth, Texas, and Springfield, Missouri, locations this spring.

BigShots Golf features state-of-the-art game bays where novice players, families and children can play interactive games such as Knockout and Pinball. In addition, avid golfers can play full rounds on virtual golf courses from all over the world, with Doppler radar technology providing data on swing, speed and distance to give a more authentic golfing experience. By the end of 2021, the company will have four venues open, including the original location in Vero Beach, Florida.

"We see 2021 as the year we'll begin realizing our vision for expanding the ClubCorp brand with BigShots Golf," said ClubCorp CEO David Pillsbury. "Using our extensive expertise as the largest owner-operators of some of the world's most extraordinary golf courses and clubs, we will bring the sport to families and children through an elevated eatertainment experience that is unlike any other. BigShots Golf is also a great way to introduce newcomers to the game in a fun, casual experience."

In addition to golfing bays, BigShots Golf will include a private event space, an outdoor patio with fire pits, yard games, mini golf and kids activity areas. A key element of the brand is its next-level dining. Each venue will feature a full scratch kitchen serving bold and unexpected menu items, such as the PB & Jam Burger, plus sports bars that offer signature cocktails and local craft beers.

The company is teaming with local investors to bring its brand of eatertainment to each community. In Bryan, it partnered with local residents Dr. Jim and Allyson Butler to help bring the 40,000-square-foot entertainment venue to the city's new Travis Bryan Midtown Park, just minutes away from Texas A&M University.

BigShots Golf Aggieland is just the beginning, as the company continues to plan future locations and partnerships across the nation.

"Partnerships like we have with the Butlers, who share our strong vision for BigShots Golf, are driving our momentum in 2021," says Randall Cousins, senior vice president of BigShots Golf. "We will continue pursuing new market opportunities across the country to expand our brand and bring the BigShots Golf experience to more communities."

To learn more about partnership opportunities with BigShots Golf, contact Randall Cousins at [email protected].

About BigShots Golf™

Majority-owned by ClubCorp, BigShots Golf™ is a tech–driven entertainment and culinary experience offering fun for all ages and skill levels. Venues offer approachable virtual golf games and entertainment activities, elevated food that includes shareable bites and family–style options, and signature cocktails, craft beer and wine. In addition, indoor and outdoor lounge seating, sports bars, mini golf, outdoor patios and private event spaces provide the ideal atmosphere to hang out with families and friends. Players can compete in their own hitting bays, with other players at the same venue or in real time with players at other BigShots Golf locations through Live Play™. More information is available at BigShotsGolf.com and on Facebook and Instagram at @BigShotsGolf.

About ClubCorp

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, ClubCorp is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions and memorable moments for its more than 430,000 members. With approximately 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of over 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs and stadium clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries, ClubCorp creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers and robust programming.



ClubCorp properties include Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); Capital Club Beijing ; and The Metropolitan in Chicago. You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp .

