BigSpeak Hooks New Shark Tank Talent with Exclusive Speakers Daniel Lubetzky and Rashaun Williams, Joining Veteran Kevin O'Leary

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the highly anticipated Season 17 premiere of Shark Tank, BigSpeak Speakers Bureau is making waves of its own by announcing a powerhouse lineup of exclusive Shark Tank keynote speakers: Kevin O'Leary , Daniel Lubetzky , and Rashaun Williams .

This marks an exciting moment for fans of the Emmy-winning show and for event planners looking to bring boardroom insights, entrepreneurial grit, and entertainment buzz to the stage.

BigSpeak Speakers Bureau is a leading business speakers bureau with a focus on client business challenges and matching clients with expert keynote speakers that inspire performance and improve culture.

Daniel Lubetzky , KIND Snacks and Builders Founder and visionary social entrepreneur, is a new addition to BigSpeak's exclusive roster. Lubetzky inspires with his journey of building a billion-dollar brand while championing empathy, integrity, and social impact in business.

Rashaun Williams , an influential venture capitalist and financial literacy advocate, also joins BigSpeak as an exclusive speaker. Williams brings decades of experience investing in disruptive startups and championing underserved communities, offering audiences transformative perspectives on innovation, wealth-building, and leadership.

Rounding out the Shark Tank trifecta is long-standing BigSpeak exclusive speaker Kevin O'Leary ("Mr. Wonderful"), one of the show's most recognizable voices. Beyond his sharp business acumen and charismatic presence on Shark Tank, O'Leary is starring in an upcoming film, Marty Supreme, set for release on Christmas Day 2025.

"BigSpeak is proud to exclusively represent not one, not two, but three of Shark Tank's most impactful voices," said Barrett Cordero, President of BigSpeak Speakers Bureau. "This lineup reflects the spirit of leadership, innovation, and storytelling that inspires our clients and their audiences year after year."

As Shark Tank returns for Season 17, premiering on its new night and time beginning Wednesday, Sept 24 at 10/9c on ABC and streams on Hulu the following day, its continued cultural relevance and Emmy recognition underscore the enduring appetite for stories of resilience, creativity, and bold decision-making—themes echoed in every keynote delivered by O'Leary, Williams, and Lubetzky.

To learn more about booking these Shark Tank Exclusive Speakers for your next event, visit www.bigspeak.com .

About BigSpeak

BigSpeak Speakers Bureau has been inspiring change and driving growth at corporate events worldwide for over 30 years. Booking more than $50 million annually in keynote engagements, BigSpeak proudly represents 20+ Exclusive Speakers—including founders of iconic brands, New York Times bestselling authors, and world-class executives. With a year-to-date Net Promoter Score of 91, BigSpeak continues to set the industry standard for exceptional client experience and unforgettable events.

