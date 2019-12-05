BigSpeak's Exclusive Speaker Marc Randolph Makes Film Debut in Netflix Documentary

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After helping connect tens of millions of people with movies they love for the past two decades, Marc Randolph has jumped to the other side of the camera. Randolph's recent book That Will Never Work has been complemented by an in-depth documentary about the birth of Netflix and its battles with Blockbuster called Netflix Vs. the World.

The documentary debuted at the Lone Star Film Festival in Fort Worth, Texas on Nov. 16., winning the festival's coveted "Best Documentary" award. Randolph and his co-founder Reed Hastings have become the poster boys for never giving up on an idea. As the film follows Netflix from it's conception and the team's struggles to master the logistics of a new way of renting movies, viewers see first-hand the true challenges of turning an idea into a company.

With colorful commentary from Randolph, entrepreneurs everywhere are empowered to explore how they can change the world. This inside look at the making of Netflix paints a realistic picture that will inspire everyone to never give up.

In Netflix's face-off with industry titan Blockbuster, the startup was nearly wiped out by Blockbuster's launch of its own delivery service idea, after which it was a full-blown sprint to the finish line. However, we soon find out there is no finish line with innovation. After getting its foot in the door and proving the concept works, Netflix has uphill battle after uphill battle.

With its pending release, Randolph is making himself accessible to all who wish to learn more about successful startups through keynote speaking, moderated sessions, and entrepreneurial coaching. Reach out to his booking agency, BigSpeak Speakers Bureau, to get the inside scoop before the documentary hits the screens.

