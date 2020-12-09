Bigstream Enterprise-ready Hyperacceleration Solution Now Available in AWS Marketplace, Increasing Speed, Efficiency and Reducing Costs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigstream—a big data solution provider that fuels acceleration of Apache Spark™ without requiring any code changes or expensive infrastructure expansion—today announced general availability and a 30-day free trial of its Hyperacceleration software in AWS Marketplace. Bigstream Hyperacceleration enables Spark to optimize the underlying processing platforms and can now be added to Apache Spark on Amazon EMR with just four additional clicks.

Bigstream Hyperacceleration is the only solution that requires no code changes, lowers TCO, and can be added in 4 clicks Tweet this Customers with an eye on their cloud spending see significant savings by adding Bigstream to Amazon EMR workloads. Faster running applications keep data engineers and internal data consumers happy but can also reduce Amazon EC2 and Amazon EMR spend and is priced to lower TCO as demonstrated in the “TCO of Apache Spark Deployments” graph.

Organizations around the world have grown to depend on Spark as the preferred platform for processing and analyzing big data. Its parallel computing framework addresses many of the challenges of exponential data growth. However, as Spark deployments grow, organizations face escalating costs and diminishing returns to scale. Acceleration technologies hold the promise of more efficient use of computing resources and specialized hardware beyond central processing units (CPUs). Unfortunately, these technologies have historically increased programming complexity and required data scientists to significantly alter their code. Bigstream's technology bridges that gap with an efficient and flexible solution that processes data faster and reduces spending.

Bigstream Hyperacceleration is the only solution that adds this efficiency, opens Spark up to specialized hardware, and requires no Spark code changes. It also yields faster insights, expands the scope of data that can be processed, and lowers total cost of ownership (TCO). Customers choose managed Spark offerings like Amazon EMR for their ease of use, and now Bigstream Hyperacceleration can be added with just four additional clicks during EMR cluster creation and submit steps as seen in this video .

"This is a major milestone for both our company and the industry, making Hyperacceleration's full range of benefits available via AWS Marketplace that can be set up in a matter of minutes," said Bigstream's CEO Brad Kashani. "This Amazon EMR offering, with purchase via AWS Marketplace, represents by far the method of least friction to adopt hyperacceleration technology, reducing the runtimes of Spark jobs, and thus reducing compute and software spending on AWS."

AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Bigstream can deliver 50 percent to 200 percent Amazon EMR speed gains and up to 10X for specific customer workloads on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) with Amazon EC2 F1 instances, which use FPGAs to enable delivery of custom hardware accelerations.

Customers with an eye on their cloud spending see significant savings by adding Bigstream to Amazon EMR workloads. Faster running applications keep data engineers and internal data consumers happy but can also reduce Amazon EC2 and Amazon EMR spend and is priced to lower TCO as demonstrated in the "TCO of Apache Spark Deployments" graph.

Existing Bigstream customers using AWS have a range of use cases, from vehicle IOT data processing to ETL of financial markets data. "Bigstream provides great productivity gains for big data customers," said Yutaka Sasaki, Executive Vice President, NTT DATA. "In the automotive space, one of our large customers has been running Bigstream on Amazon EMR and seen their Apache Spark applications run more than four times faster. Bigstream's developments in AWS Marketplace will help us bring the combined expertise of Bigstream and NTT DATA to enhance the performance of Spark for more customers."

Data engineering and data science teams can take advantage of Bigstream's 30-day free trial on Amazon EMR via AWS Marketplace by clicking here . Those interested in seeing a demonstration of Bigstream's Hyperacceleration product are invited to visit the virtual Xilinx booth at AWS re:Invent 2020 conference , where Bigstream will be on hand to showcase the product's capabilities and answer questions from now through Dec. 18, 2020.

ABOUT BIGSTREAM

Bigstream, a big data solution provider, features its Hyperacceleration platform that fuels acceleration of Apache Spark™ without requiring any code changes or expensive infrastructure expansion. Hyperacceleration enables data platforms like Spark to make the best use of underlying processing platforms, optimizing the existing CPU infrastructure and seamlessly incorporating advanced programmable hardware, such as FPGAs or SmartSSDs. It is available in a variety of deployment methods including on-premises with software, FPGAs, and SmartSSDs as well as Amazon EMR and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) F1 instances.

SOURCE Bigstream

Related Links

https://bigstream.co/

