Founder and Former CEO Brian Saunders Appointed to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BigTime Software, the AI-powered professional services automation (PSA) software company, is pleased to announce Don India as its new Chief Executive Officer. India steps into the role as Brian Saunders transitions to Executive Chairman, following his tenure as the company's founding CEO.

BigTime Appoints Don India as New Chief Executive Officer

"I'm thrilled to take on the role of CEO at BigTime and help guide the company into its next phase of growth," said Don India, BigTime CEO. "Professional services firms are constantly seeking solutions to drive profitable growth, and BigTime is perfectly positioned to deliver. With our software, including new solutions like resource management and quote-to-cash capabilities, we're ready to meet our customers' growing needs. Furthermore, I am excited to accelerate BigTime's AI capabilities. By leveraging over 20 years of data and experience serving professional services firms, we have a unique opportunity to deliver unparalleled productivity gains for our customers while driving innovation in the industry."

India brings over two decades of leadership experience in growing Software-as-a-Service businesses. Most recently, India served as the Chief Executive Officer of RadarFirst. Prior to that, he was Chief Revenue Officer at Regulatory DataCorp, which was purchased by Moody's in 2020. He was with IBM for over 20 years, with his last role as Vice President of North America Watson Financial Services.

"Since founding BigTime over 20 years ago, it has been an honor to see us grow with our customers as the leading mid-market PSA software solution" said Brian Saunders, Executive Chairman of BigTime. "I'm excited to see BigTime's next phase of growth under Don's leadership as we continue to expand our offerings and AI capabilities."

BigTime Software is a trusted partner to 2700 professional services firms, helping them increase utilization, grow profitably and decrease time to billing. Under India's leadership, the company will continue on its mission to empower professional services firms to provide the best services to their clients.

BigTime Software empowers professional services organizations with tools that eliminate the guesswork in resource utilization, capacity planning, and project profitability. Our award-winning, Professional Services Automation (PSA) software supports resource management, quoting, time and expense tracking, invoicing, payments, and reporting. BigTime's AI capabilities accelerate team productivity so its customers can focus more on delivering the best services to their clients. With thousands of customers worldwide, BigTime helps accountants, architects, engineers, IT services firms, and consultants streamline operations and effectively plan for tomorrow. Learn more at bigtime.net .

