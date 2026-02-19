BigTime Names Jerry Cosmas CFO, Signalling New Growth Phase

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BigTime Software, the leading provider of AI-powered professional services automation (PSA) software, has announced the addition of Jerry Cosmas as the new Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Cosmas will oversee BigTime's finance operations and work closely with the executive team to support the company's continued growth and long-term strategic initiatives.

"It's an exciting time to join BigTime," said Cosmas. "The team has already built deep partnerships with leading firms across project-based industries. Now, the priority is looking ahead and bringing even greater efficiencies to both the market and the internal team. From a financial standpoint, that sets us up for a truly sustainable growth trajectory."

Cosmas brings deep experience in financial leadership, honed at high-growth organizations including Shift, UPshow, and DNSFilter. As CFO of BigTime, he will lead financial operations, compliance, and strategy while helping the company position its next phase of AI-powered growth.

"We're very fortunate to have Jerry on our leadership team," said Don India, Chief Executive Officer of BigTime. "Already, his expertise is helping us strategize for more intelligent growth, not only in our operations, but also in our product portfolio. Everything we do is about empowering professional services firms to scale smarter, and Jerry is here to help us execute on that vision."

BigTime Software partners with more than 3,000 professional services firms, ranging from business consultants and engineers to accountants and architects. In the past year, BigTime has deepened its investment in AI technology, rolling out new tools for easier time management, invoicing, and resourcing. The leadership team's growth is matched by the company's expansion across consulting, engineering, and IT markets.

About BigTime Software

BigTime Software empowers professional services organizations with tools that eliminate the guesswork in resource utilization, capacity planning, and project profitability. The award-winning Professional Services Automation (PSA) software supports resource management, quoting, time and expense tracking, invoicing, payments, and reporting. BigTime's AI capabilities accelerate team productivity so its customers can focus more on delivering the best services to their clients. With thousands of customers worldwide, BigTime helps consultants, engineers, and IT services firms streamline operations and effectively plan for tomorrow. Learn more at www.bigtime.net .

Contact Information

Arek Terpiłowski

[email protected]

BigTime Software

+1-312-346-4646

SOURCE BigTime Software, Inc.