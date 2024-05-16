BigTime Software Elevates Nicole Soltes to Senior Vice President of Customer Experience

CHICAGO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BigTime Software, a leading provider of Professional Services Automation software, proudly announces the promotion of Nicole Soltes to the position of Senior Vice President of Customer Experience.

In her new role, Nicole Soltes will oversee all aspects of customer experience strategy and execution, leveraging her extensive background in leading Customer Success teams and building long-term client retention. With a proven track record of building high-performance Customer Success, Implementation, and Support teams, as well as, delivering strong customer retention and satisfaction, Soltes brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her expanded responsibilities.

"We are thrilled to elevate Nicole Soltes to the role of Senior Vice President of Customer Experience," said Derek Slayton, Chief Commercial Officer of BigTime Software. "Her dedication to delivering exceptional service and her passion for cultivating meaningful customer relationships make her the ideal leader for this crucial function within our organization."

Nicole Soltes joined BigTime two years ago and has since played a pivotal role in the acquisition of two companies and restructuring our customer experience model throughout the entire customer journey to provide faster speed to value for clients and faster platform adoption by our customers. Her commitment to driving customer satisfaction and loyalty has been instrumental from implementation and onboarding through customer success with customers achieving ROI.

"I am honored to take on this new role and excited to continue working alongside our talented team to enhance the customer experience," said Nicole Soltes. "At BigTime, we are deeply committed to our customers' success, and I look forward to further strengthening those relationships and delivering value at every touchpoint."

Nicole Soltes' promotion to Senior Vice President of Customer Experience reflects BigTime's ongoing commitment to prioritizing customer satisfaction and underscores its dedication to fostering a culture of excellence.

For more information about BigTime Software and its offerings, visit bigtime.net .

About BigTime Software:

BigTime takes the guesswork out of utilization, capacity planning, and project profitability while driving operational efficiency for professional services organizations. Our award-winning Professional Services Automation software provides project planning, budgeting, time and expense tracking, and invoicing, all backed by powerful reporting and analytics. We help accountants, architects, engineers, IT services firms, and management consultants budget, track, and bill their most important asset: time. To see why thousands of growing professional services organizations rely on BigTime's cloud-based software to more easily manage their businesses and effectively plan for tomorrow, visit bigtime.net .

