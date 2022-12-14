Bigtincan Announces Winners of 2022 SHARKIE Awards

Annual award program honors top-performing customers across sales enablement, readiness, content, strategy, and leadership

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigtincan (ASX: BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, today announced the winners of its 2022 SHARKIE Awards. The annual award program recognizes standout success stories among thousands of Bigtincan and Brainshark customers, highlighting the top-performing companies and business users across sales enablement, readiness, content, strategy, and leadership from over the past year.

The 2022 SHARKIE Awards recipients were selected from entries spanning six categories: Sales Enablement Program of the Year, Sales Enablement Leader of the Year, Sales Coaching Program of the Year, Interactive Experience of the Year, Presentation of the Year, and Rookie of the Year. The respective winners were recognized for program development, execution, metrics, and the applied use of sales enablement automation technologies to drive organizational growth and sustained success.

"Our customers have achieved amazing results leveraging the Bigtincan and Brainshark solutions," said David Keane, CEO and Co-Founder of Bigtincan. "The SHARKIE Awards are a testament to their steadfast commitment to shaping the buying experience of the future. These were not easy decisions by any means. Each finalist brought a unique case to the table which made the selection process extremely difficult. Congratulations to the 2022 winners and thank you to all who submitted nominations. Because of your resolve, the future is bright for sales enablement."

The 2022 SHARKIE Award winners, separated by category, are listed below.

Sales Enablement Program of the Year: Honoring organizations with sales enablement programs that empowered sales reps to reach new heights.

OwnBackup

Sales Enablement Leader of the Year: Honoring individuals who worked to advance the sales enablement profession and achieve amazing results.

Lauren Garris , Gamut

Manager, Sales Enablement and Effectiveness

, Gamut Manager, Sales Enablement and Effectiveness Kathleen Hill , Natus Medical

Director, Global Sales Training

Sales Coaching Program of the Year: Honoring organizations that demonstrated the best use of Brainshark or Bigtincan Coaching solutions to empower their sales teams.

Arctic Wolf

Interactive Experience of the Year: Honoring this year's most engaging creations through Bigtincan XR or through customizations, integrations, and apps.

Collins & Associates

Optus

Presentation of the Year: Honoring this year's most creative presentations developed with Brainshark or Bigtincan Content Hub to power Onboarding, Continuous Training, and Communications.

NBC10 Boston , Telemundo Boston, NBC Sports Boston & NECN

, Telemundo Boston, NBC Sports Boston & NECN Keurig Dr. Pepper

Labcorp

Rookie of the Year: Honoring a customer that started using Bigtincan technology within the past 12 months and achieved success in enablement, coaching, or content creation.

Domo

Lion

Clarivate

"Bigtincan has allowed our revenue enablement team to onboard new hires in the most efficient manner," said Lauren Sherwin, Revenue Enablement Manager at OwnBackup. "We can't imagine training reps on a new product and ecosystem without Bigtincan to help us do this at scale."

Bigtincan, which acquired Brainshark, Inc. in August 2021, offers a unified end-to-end sales enablement platform consisting of three hubs – learning , content , and engagement – that empower customer-facing teams to align with digital selling environments and guide prospects to smart purchasing decisions. Included within the platform is Brainshark's best-in-class Sales Readiness technology for sales training, coaching, and onboarding. The expanded solutions are leading a new era of transformative innovation that is shaping the buying experience of the future.

"At Clarivate we want to be the best strategic partners to our customers, helping them to move forward to success," said Steen Lomholt-Thomsen, Chief Revenue Officer at Clarivate. "The start of that journey sets the tone for their partnership with us, so onboarding and enabling our salespeople at pace, using Brainshark to create the digital-led and just-in-time sales training experience our organization needs was critical. We're delighted that our hard work in implementing best practices in sales learning has been recognized."

For more information about the 2022 SHARKIE Awards and this year's winners, please visit- https://www.bigtincan.com/sharkie-awards/.

About Bigtincan

Bigtincan is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalized experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalized, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan (ASX: BTH), visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

Media Contact

Pam Dearen

Bigtincan

+1 (617) 981-7557

[email protected]

SOURCE Bigtincan