Bigtincan Launches Sales Enablement App for macOS

Sales Enablement Leader Delivers macOS App for Enhanced Flexibility, Productivity in Hybrid Environments

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigtincan (ASX:BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, today announced the launch of a new sales enablement app for macOS and optimized for Apple silicon. The Bigtincan Content Hub app brings the cutting-edge features of the company's sales content solution to macOS, in turn enabling more sales organizations to equip hybrid sellers with dynamic tools, training, and resources regardless of where or how they work. For maximized productivity, sellers can now seamlessly switch between Apple products – Mac, iPad and iPhone – at any stage of the sales cycle without sacrificing efficiency, performance, or ease-of-use.

"The launch of the Bigtincan app for macOS is a game-changer for the modern sales enterprise," said David Keane, CEO and Co-Founder of Bigtincan. "Amidst the accelerated adoption of hybrid workplace environments, this app will empower sales reps to work freely and efficiently from their devices and locations of choice as they navigate the virtual sales landscape. We remain committed to ensuring our sales enablement automation solutions fully embrace and align with the evolving needs of the hybrid workforce."

Bigtincan's Content Hub is an intelligent content management system purpose-built for quickly connecting customer-facing employees to the content they need to deliver personalized buying experiences. Available across devices and operating systems, the Content Hub app offers sales teams the flexibility to meet buyer needs wherever and however they're working. And now, with a truly native experience on macOS, further productivity enhancements are unlocked.

Apple hardware, software, and services work seamlessly together to give employees the power and flexibility to do their best work — wherever that may be. The Apple developer platform enables solution providers to empower businesses across industries. "Bigtincan is excited to be a part of the robust ecosystem building on macOS," said Keane.

By leveraging the Bigtincan app for macOS, which delivers a native experience of the Content Hub platform, end users can take advantage of enhanced processing power and faster loading times, as well as Apple's notification center, native macOS functionality, full offline access, and a single-click launch. The app also allows users to perform in-app file creation (documents, spreadsheets, presentations) within the Hub, and perform functions using their keyboard, trackpad, mouse, camera, and more. With Apple design guidelines and native functionality, the app's interface is simple and intuitive for sales representatives.

"The Bigtincan app for macOS has served as a critical asset for Winnebago," said Anthony Keliinoi, Sales Enablement Program Leader of Winnebago. "In a hybrid selling world, flexible and adaptable sales enablement automation solutions like Bigtincan are imperative to driving sales growth. With the launch of this new macOS app, our hybrid sellers can seamlessly work across devices allowing them to do their best work and never miss a beat – picking up at the exact place in the app where they were on the previous device."

About Bigtincan

Bigtincan is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalized experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalized, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan (ASX: BTH), visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

