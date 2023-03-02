Bigtincan Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Global leader in sales enablement automation joins the ranks of OpenAI, Disney, Tiffany & Co., and more

BOSTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigtincan (ASX:BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

"We are honored to be recognized as number eight in the Enterprise category on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2023," said David Keane, CEO and Co-Founder of Bigtincan. "While the sales industry has been experiencing drastic change with evolving customer expectations and demands for buying environments, Bigtincan has been pushing the envelope of what is possible with technology. Our entire focus is on enabling businesses to provide their customers with the modern buying experiences they expect now and in the future."

Powering these modern (and in some cases entirely new) buying and selling experiences is Bigtincan's human-centric approach to technology like artificial intelligence (AI) and extended reality (XR). "It's all about building and implementing these tools in the right way to enhance the great work your people are already doing every day," noted Keane.

As the first company to bring an enterprise-grade product to market, Bigtincan led the way into virtual sales rooms (VSRs), the latest "must-have" for remote and digital sales teams. Virtual sales showrooms allow enterprises to invite their customers into a virtual world of videos, images, and 3D objects, letting them explore interactive content at their own pace, and taking the non-linear, self-guided buying experience to new heights. The virtual rooms also create countless opportunities for sellers to hone their sales craft using multi-sensory, hands-on experiences for real-world and virtual selling. These virtual experiences place sellers into personalized, role-specific simulations to practice their engagement virtually, as if they were in-person.

To further address the growing challenge of scaling training for customer-facing teams, Bigtincan incorporates AI-powered coaching innovations throughout its sales enablement platform. Automated voice and audience engagement analysis provides objective feedback during both live and practice presentations for speakers to understand how they are perceived and where they can improve. Research shows that people are 13x more likely to buy when a seller sounds confident and authentic. This conversational intelligence is the unbiased coaching sellers can use to continually improve their interactions by sounding more natural and polished when they speak.

Bigtincan remains committed to the innovative use of technology to provide enterprises with more than just predictive insights, but the actionable intelligence they need to take actions that maximize sales effectiveness and create unique new buying experiences.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT BIGTINCAN

Bigtincan is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalized experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalized, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, AT&T, Prudential, Starwood Hotels and Merck trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan (ASX: BTH), visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Denise Iverson

Bigtincan

+1 (617) 981-7557

[email protected]

SOURCE Bigtincan