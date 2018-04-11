bigtruck® elects Chairman of the Board and additional Outside Director

"I am both honored and excited for the opportunity to help guide bigtruck® through its next stage of growth," said Wray. "Over the last 3 years, bigtruck® has taken the initiative and delivered the hard work to impressively grow revenue, while diligently building the infrastructure needed to both scale and deliver across an omni-channel platform. With the addition of the Niclas and a future Director that will be named in the coming weeks, the business is now poised to move from being a dominate regional brand to a nationally recognized brand."

"Caleb brings incredible finance experience and a profound passion for our brand to the Board," said Bill Sinoff, GM. "We have set some audacious goals for 2018 that will require a big step forward for our entire organization. I look forward to working closely with Caleb and Niclas to clearly articulate our message and spread brand awareness to the largest possible audience."

Bornling is a 20+ year outdoor and ski industry veteran, with experience running Brand and Marketing for Salomon, Black Diamond and New Era. Bornling will be the chief brand architect, simplifying and amplifying bigtruck®'s brand message. "I'm truly honored and excited to be part of the bigtruck® team. The first step to creating a brand that connects with a wide audience is to craft a very simple and focused brand proposition which can scale beyond a core following," said Borling.

About bigtruck®

bigtruck® got its start making a simple yet symbolic beacon of California Mountain Life: the trucker hat. But we're about far more than just a hat. The brand represents an outdoor counterculture that could only exist in the mountains of California.

We hatched bigtruck® to celebrate this place and the people who give it its irreverently adventurous spirit.

We're bigtruck®, the California Mountain Company.

