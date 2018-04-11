bigtruck® elects Chairman of the Board and additional Outside Director

TRUCKEE, Calif., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- bigtruck® has expanded its Board of Directors to include two new Outside Directors, bringing industry experience and perspective to the brand. The Board will be led by newly elected chairman, Caleb Wray who will be joined by Niclas Bornling in addition to Inside Directors Galen Gifford and DJ Novotney.
Wray, a former Officer and Head of Global Securities Lending Sales & Trading as well as Equity Finance with Charles Schwab, begins his term as bigtruck®'s 2018/19 chairperson on March 7, 2018.
"I am both honored and excited for the opportunity to help guide bigtruck® through its next stage of growth," said Wray. "Over the last 3 years, bigtruck® has taken the initiative and delivered the hard work to impressively grow revenue, while diligently building the infrastructure needed to both scale and deliver across an omni-channel platform. With the addition of the Niclas and a future Director that will be named in the coming weeks, the business is now poised to move from being a dominate regional brand to a nationally recognized brand."
"Caleb brings incredible finance experience and a profound passion for our brand to the Board," said Bill Sinoff, GM. "We have set some audacious goals for 2018 that will require a big step forward for our entire organization. I look forward to working closely with Caleb and Niclas to clearly articulate our message and spread brand awareness to the largest possible audience."
Bornling is a 20+ year outdoor and ski industry veteran, with experience running Brand and Marketing for Salomon, Black Diamond and New Era. Bornling will be the chief brand architect, simplifying and amplifying bigtruck®'s brand message. "I'm truly honored and excited to be part of the bigtruck® team. The first step to creating a brand that connects with a wide audience is to craft a very simple and focused brand proposition which can scale beyond a core following," said Borling.
About bigtruck®
bigtruck® got its start making a simple yet symbolic beacon of California Mountain Life: the trucker hat. But we're about far more than just a hat. The brand represents an outdoor counterculture that could only exist in the mountains of California.
We hatched bigtruck® to celebrate this place and the people who give it its irreverently adventurous spirit.
We're bigtruck®, the California Mountain Company.
Media Contact: Emily Deane, 530-214-3307, emily.deane@bigtruck.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bigtruck-elects-chairman-of-the-board-and-additional-outside-director-300627786.html
SOURCE bigtruck
Share this article