bigtruck® Joins B Corporation® Movement

TRUCKEE, Calif., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- bigtruck® earned the B Corp Certification from non-profit B Lab, joining the global movement of businesses inspiring all businesses to compete not only to be the best in the world but to be the best for the world. Certified B Corporations are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions by operating at the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and responsibility.

"This certification represents our commitment to grow the brand in the most socially and environmentally conscious way possible," says Francesca Curtolo, who joined bigtruck® in 2017 specifically to guide the Brand through the certification process. "Obtaining the B Corp Certification has been a foundational goal of the organization, yet just a starting point for bigtruck®'s new approach to business. We are humbled to be joining the elite group of Certified B Corps that share our same values."

To ensure a future as a purpose-driven company, bigtruck® changed its legal status to a Benefit Corporation by amending its Articles of Incorporation to state its promise to promote the advancement of knowledge and support its local community through volunteerism. This allows bigtruck® to monitor its performance against non-financial goals as the company continues to scale. Unlike traditional corporations, Certified B Corporations are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions not only on their shareholders, but also on their stakeholders (e.g., workers, suppliers, community, consumers, and the environment).

"By becoming a Benefit Corporation, we are elevating our mission goals to sustain the people and places that sustain us through social, governance and environmental best practices," says Bill Sinoff, General Manager. "We are thrilled to be a Certified B Corporation® and look forward to being a part of the global movement that is redefining what it means to be successful in the business world."

About bigtruck®

bigtruck® got its start making a simple yet symbolic beacon of California Mountain Life: the trucker hat. But we're about far more than just a hat. The brand represents an outdoor counterculture that could only exist in the mountains of California.

We hatched bigtruck® to celebrate this place and the people who give it its irreverently adventurous spirit.

We're bigtruck®, the California Mountain Company.

About B Corporations

Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good. They meet the highest standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability and aspire to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. There are more than 2,000 Certified B Corporations in over 130 industries and 50 countries with 1 unifying goal – to redefine success in business.

About B Lab

B Lab is a nonprofit organization that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. Its vision is that one day all companies compete not only to be the best in the world, but the Best for the World® and as a result society will enjoy a more shared and durable prosperity. B Lab drives this systemic change by:

1. Building a global community of Certified B Corporations who meet the highest standards of verified, overall social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability;

2. Promoting Mission Alignment using innovative corporate structures like the benefit corporation to align the interests of business with those of society and to help high impact businesses be built to last;

3. Helping tens of thousands of businesses, investors, and institutions Measure What Matters, by using the B Impact Assessment and B Analytics to manage their impact -- and the impact of the businesses with whom they work -- with as much rigor as their profits;

4. Inspiring millions to join the movement through compelling story-telling by B the Change Media.

For more information, visit www.bcorporation.net, www.bimpactassessment.net, www.b-analytics.net, and www.benefitcorp.net.

NOTE TO EDITORS

For additional information, please contact Emily Deane at emily.deane@bigtruck.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bigtruck-joins-b-corporation-movement-300623275.html

SOURCE bigtruck

Related Links

http://www.bigtruck.com

