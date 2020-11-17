BIGVISION NYC Launches Online Auction Fundraiser

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGVISION www.bigvision.nyc, a non- profit developed to help sustain recovery from addiction in young adults through lifestyle, community and experiences, announces the launch of an online auction that runs now through November 27th. To log onto the Auction, to see the items, and start the bidding process simply go to www.bigvision.nyc. During this holiday season, now is the perfect time to make a bid and give a gift that gives back. Auction items go from $50 to Priceless and range from the exceptional BIGVISION Recovery Quilt created by foundation supporters to jewelry, art, beauty products and once in a lifetime experiences. Here are some of the items on the list:

The Priceless BIGVISION Recovery Quilt—This one of a kind quilt was created during September Recovery month and is handmade, heartfelt and created by the BIGVISION community knitters, This quilt symbolizes the meaningful connections created within the BIGVISION sober community and is now on display at BIGVISION HQ Other items include: One on one 30 minute consultation with Bobbi Brown, Stephanie Gottlieb Slider Bracelet, Rani Arabella Cashmere Pillow; Roberto Dutescho Horses of Sable Island book, Wempe watch, Peter Thomas Roth Gift Certificate; BIGVISION Bubie Baby Blanket; Judge Judy Personal Video Recording for any occasion; Marc Zowine In Home Cut and Color; Formia Marble Coffee Table; Of Rare Origin Bloom Earrings; RPM Go Karting Raceway 8 person party; William Goldberg Ashoka diamond pendant, and many other exciting items you can see online at www.bigvision.nyc

All proceeds from the online Auction will go to benefit BIGVISION, a national community, born in NYC, expanding nationwide, with a mission to sustain recovery by providing lifestyle, community and connection. Through their events and community, they are helping people in recovery move forward with understanding, positivity, and the tools they need to do the day-to-day work to build the foundation of a sober life- providing a unique comprehensive solution. BIGVISION is the missing link that bridges the gap between treatment and the ability to have a fulfilling and rewarding life, while embracing multiple paths to recovery. The recovery community is continuing to discover advances and strategies in recovery and treatment everyday – but there is no magic formula. All too often, recovery can feel like a revolving door- BIGVISION bridges that gap by cultivating hope, empowerment and a meaningful sense of community. BIGVISION demonstrates that life isn't over when you get sober- rather, the real fun is experienced in recovery.

BIGVISION's started as a New York Metro area organization but by responding to the needs brought on through the pandemic, has become national with virtual events that are designed to support all those in recovery, including family members, supporters and friends- or anyone with a passion and desire to help others. An updated website, www.bigvision.nyc will launch soon to better serve the needs of the now growing national BIGVISION community and its supporters.

While BIGVISION operates year-round- especially in these times of COVID-19, the need for support is greater than ever. The opioid crisis has been raging for years, and new data paints a clear picture of how overdose rates have been increasing sharply throughout the pandemic, becoming a leading cause of death among younger generations

"Support of this online auction is a great way to give the gift that gives back while providing critical help to help those in recovery- and to let them know they are not alone," says Eve Goldberg, founder of BIGVISION. "It is possible to have a full sober lifestyle, and only with the support of our friends can BIGVISION, be that resource to those that need it most."

BIGVISION was founded in January 2015, by Eve Goldberg, a year after her 23-year-old son, Isaac, died of an accidental drug overdose. She was motivated to do something to help young adults in recovery in New York City learn to live fun, meaningful, sober lives. Eve is part of a wonderful family business operating in New York for over 50 years. She has now committed to making BIGVISION a reality by creating entertaining, engaging events and building a community where the BIGVISION community can enjoy themselves in a vibrant, hip, substance-free environment.

BIGVISION today has a strong board of directors, advisory board, staff and supporters that help BIGVISION meet its goal of helping those in recovery. For those who want to join the BIGVISION community, donate, or to provide support, go to www.bigvision.nyc

