BIIB INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has been Filed Against Biogen Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Biogen Inc. ("Biogen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIIB) from October 22, 2019 through November 6, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Biogen securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Biogen Shareholder Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the larger dataset did not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab's effectiveness; (2) the EMERGE study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab's effectiveness; (3) the PRIME study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab's effectiveness; (4) the data provided by the Company to the FDA's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drug Advisory Committee did not support finding efficacy of aducanumab; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On November 6, 2020, Reuters published an article entitled "U.S. FDA panel votes cannot ignore unsuccessful trial data on Biogen Alzheimer's drug" which provided information regarding the FDA panel's votes.

On this news, Biogen's stock price fell $92.64 per share, or 28%, to close at $236.26 per share on November 9, 2020, the next trading day, damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 12, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Biogen securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/biogeninc-biib-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-332/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

