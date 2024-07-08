BIIB Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Biogen Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Biogen Inc. ("Biogen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIIB).

Class Period: February 3, 2022 – February 13, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2024

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Biogen had overstated its efforts to enhance its transparency, corporate governance, and compliance controls and procedures, as well as the efficacy of those controls and procedures; (2) accordingly, Biogen maintained inadequate compliance controls and procedures in connection with its business operations in foreign countries; (3) Biogen and/or its employees were engaged in unlawful or otherwise improper conduct in several foreign countries; (4) the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, financial, and reputational harm; (5) Biogen overstated the strength of its AD-related product portfolio, including the Company's and Eisai's efforts and success in launching and providing access to Leqembi; (6) Biogen also downplayed the negative impact that the Reata Acquisition would have on its FY 2023 non-GAAP diluted EPS; (7) all the foregoing were likely to have a significant negative impact on Biogen's 2023 results; and (8) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

