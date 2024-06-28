BIIB LAWSUIT ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Biogen Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB).

Shareholders who purchased shares of BIIB during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/biogen-loss-submission-form/?id=87830&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: February 3, 2022 to February 13, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Biogen had overstated its efforts to enhance its transparency, corporate governance, and compliance controls and procedures, as well as the efficacy of those controls and procedures; (ii) accordingly, Biogen maintained inadequate compliance controls and procedures in connection with its business operations in foreign countries; (iii) Biogen and/or its employees were engaged in unlawful or otherwise improper conduct in several foreign countries; (iv) the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, financial, and reputational harm; (v) Biogen overstated the strength of its Alzheimer's disease related product portfolio, including the its joint efforts and success with pharmaceutical company, Eisai, in launching and providing access to Leqembi; (vi) Biogen also downplayed the negative impact that the Reata Acquisition would have on its FY 2023 non-GAAP diluted EPS; (vii) all the foregoing were likely to have a significant negative impact on Biogen's 2023 results; and (viii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: July 22, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/biogen-loss-submission-form/?id=87830&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of BIIB during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 22, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm