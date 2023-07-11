Bijon N. Mehta Joins Jumptuit, Inc as COO and Newest Executive Team Hire

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jumptuit, Inc, announces the appointment of Bijon N. Mehta as Chief Operating Officer. He will report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Donald Leka and will be responsible for developing the go-to-market strategy across direct sales, ISV sales and GSI partner channels as well as helping to build out the operating model.

Before joining Jumptuit, Bijon spent five years running global GTM teams in the enterprise software space. Most recently at Twilio, as the Global Head of Financial Services, where he led Twilio's efforts to deepen and expand their footprint in financial services, define where Twilio can further help solve client problems and guide the sales teams. Prior to Twilio, he served in a similar capacity at Box, Inc.

A senior executive with 25 years of experience, Bijon excels in leading organizations and teams to deliver excellence to clients while driving repeatable and scalable growth. His financial services experience spans capital markets and banking, financial technology, digital product development across capital markets/payments and data science/quant teams. Bijon's enterprise technology GTM sales experience includes both SaaS and API businesses across content management, collaboration, communications, and CDPs (customer data platforms). He is an active member of the global fintech community both as an Advisor to startups and as the founder of the Association of FinTech Professionals. Bijon is an Adjunct Professor at Fordham University where he teaches a class titled "Introduction to Fintech."

"Bijon's enterprise technology GTM sales experience running global GTM teams at the world's leading technology companies will be instrumental in driving growth for the Jumptuit Group's vertical market subsidiaries," said Donald Leka, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jumptuit, Inc. "We welcome Bijon to the Jumptuit Team."

"I'm energized by Don's vision and the technology that he and the team have built. I look forward to bringing the power of Jumptuit's capabilities to a range of industries. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Bijon Metha. "We will accelerate Jumptuit's GTM strategy by identifying new use cases to help transform industries. I look forward to bringing operational excellence to Jumptuit as we prepare for hyper growth and scaling. To say I'm bullish and enthusiastic about the future of Jumptuit and what this team can accomplish would be an understatement."

