Bike Car Rack Market Size worth USD 1.15 Bn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Product and Geographic - Technavio

Bike Car Rack Market Vendors

1UP USA

Allen Sports USA

Alpaca Carriers Inc.

Atera GmbH

Car Mate Mfg Co Ltd

CRUZBER SA

CURT Manufacturing LLC

Freewheel Sports Pvt. Ltd.

Hollywood Racks

Kuat Innovations

Mont Blanc Group AB

Rhino Rack Pty Ltd.

The bike car rack market will be affected by the growing demand for recreational activities. Apart from this, other market trends include the increasing popularity of foldable bicycles and the rise of self-guided tours. Buy Sample Report.

Bike Car Rack Market Split

By Product

Hitch-mounted rack



Trunk-mounted rack



Roof-mounted rack

By Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The regional distribution of bike car rack market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the International market over the period from 2021-2026. The bike car rack market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

The bike car rack market research report gives an overview of the bike car rack industry by analyzing various key segments of this bike car rack market based on the product and geographic industries. The regional distribution of the bike car rack market across the globe is considered for this bike car rack industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the bike car rack market over the period from 2022 to the forecasted year. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global bike car rack industry by value?

What will be the size of the global bike car rack industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global bike car rack industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global bike car rack market?

Bike Car Rack Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.34% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1156.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 1UP USA, Allen Sports USA, Alpaca Carriers Inc., Atera GmbH, Car Mate Mfg Co Ltd, CRUZBER SA, CURT Manufacturing LLC, Freewheel Sports Pvt. Ltd., Hollywood Racks, Kuat Innovations, Mont Blanc Group AB, Rhino Rack Pty Ltd., RockyMounts Inc., Saris Cycling Group Inc., SportRack, Swagman, Thule Group AB, VDL Groep BV, and Yakima Products Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Hitch-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hitch-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hitch-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hitch-mounted rack - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hitch-mounted rack - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Trunk-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Trunk-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Trunk-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Trunk-mounted rack - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Trunk-mounted rack - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Roof-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Roof-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Roof-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Roof-mounted rack - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Roof-mounted rack - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Allen Sports USA

Exhibit 93: Allen Sports USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 94: Allen Sports USA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 95: Allen Sports USA - Key offerings

10.4 Car Mate Mfg Co Ltd

Exhibit 96: Car Mate Mfg Co Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 97: Car Mate Mfg Co Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Car Mate Mfg Co Ltd - Key offerings

10.5 CURT Manufacturing LLC

Exhibit 99: CURT Manufacturing LLC - Overview



Exhibit 100: CURT Manufacturing LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: CURT Manufacturing LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Kuat Innovations

Exhibit 102: Kuat Innovations - Overview



Exhibit 103: Kuat Innovations - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Kuat Innovations - Key offerings

10.7 Mont Blanc Group AB

Exhibit 105: Mont Blanc Group AB - Overview



Exhibit 106: Mont Blanc Group AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Mont Blanc Group AB - Key offerings

10.8 Rhino Rack Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Rhino Rack Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Rhino Rack Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Rhino Rack Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 RockyMounts Inc.

Exhibit 111: RockyMounts Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: RockyMounts Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: RockyMounts Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Saris Cycling Group Inc.

Exhibit 114: Saris Cycling Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Saris Cycling Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Saris Cycling Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Thule Group AB

Exhibit 117: Thule Group AB - Overview



Exhibit 118: Thule Group AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Thule Group AB - Key offerings

10.12 Yakima Products Inc.

Exhibit 120: Yakima Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Yakima Products Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Yakima Products Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Yakima Products Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

