Bike car rack market to grow by USD 583.46 million from 2022 to 2027; the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 1UP USA, Allen Sports USA & Alpaca Carriers Inc., and many more- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bike car rack market is estimated to grow by USD 583.46 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.98%. The bike car rack market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer bike car rack market are 1UP USA, Allen Sports USA, Alpaca Carriers Inc., Atera GmbH, Car Mate Mfg Co Ltd, CRUZBER SAU, Heininger Holdings LLC, Hollywood Racks, Kuat Innovations LLC, LCI Industries, Mont Blanc Group AB, Rhino Rack Pty Ltd., RockyMounts Inc., Saris Cycling Group Inc., SportRack, Swagman, Thule Sweden AB, Uebler GmbH, VDL Groep BV, and Yakima Products Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bike Car Rack Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

1UP USA : The company offers bike car racks such as quik rack single, super duty double, and recon rack.

Allen Sports USA : The company offers bike car racks such as premier hitch mounted tray rack, and high capacity locking premier model for electric bikes.

Alpaca Carriers Inc: The company offers bike car rack products such as alpaca 1500 2Tadpole2 trike carrier.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for bike car racks in North America is anticipated to slow down owing to slow economic growth. Hence, consumers are able to reduce their discretionary spending on automobile accessories. However, several initiatives in the sector provide a favorable platform for the main leading company to expand product awareness and sales. The US and Canada are the leading markets in the region. However, due to severe weather conditions, the number of skiing visitors is expected to decline during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Increasing demand for adventure tourism

Increasing demand for adventure tourism Key Trend - Growing demand for recreational activities

- Growing demand for recreational activities Major Challenges - The reduced fuel efficiency of vehicles

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The offline segment in the market includes specialty stores, hypermarkets supermarkets, and other retail outlets. There are several factors such as discounts and a better shopping experience, that support the purchase of bike car racks from an offline channel.

Bike Car Rack Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.98% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

