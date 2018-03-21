"Bike Commuter of the Year" Nominations Now Open

Bike Commuter of the Year award recipients are recognized for their dedication to cycling for everyday transportation. They are a testament to the many benefits of bicycle commuting, from improving health to bringing families together. One bike commuter from each of the nine Bay Area counties will be selected in recognition of their dedication to riding a bicycle for daily transportation. All entries must include the nominee's name, e-mail address, county of residence and a brief write-up on why he/she deserves the Bike Commuter of the Year Award. You can also nominate a family for an award. Winners will receive a handsome and handy boxed set of San Francisco Bay Trail map cards.

The Bike Commuter of the Year Awards program, which began in 2008, is part of the hundreds of events and activities happening across the Bay Area during Bike Month and Bike to Work Day in May. Winners are typically recognized at events held on or around Bike to Work Day, this year scheduled for Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Bike to Work Day is the region's premier event to encourage commuters in the nine Bay Area counties to try bike commuting for the first time, or to recommit to increasing time spent cycling. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) began sponsoring Bike to Work Day in 1995 to grow the event into a regionwide effort. MTC now works with the bicycle coalitions around the region to organize the annual program with the goal of promoting bicycling as a viable mode of daily transportation. Complete event information will be available at https://youcanbikethere.com.

MTC is the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area.

