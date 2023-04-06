Bike Helmet Market size to grow by USD 325.36 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the rise in government initiatives promoting cycling - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bike helmet market size is estimated to increase by USD 325.36 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period. The rise in government initiatives promoting cycling fuels the global bike helmet market growth. Governments of various nations, including the US, Germany, and Sweden, promote the use of bicycles as a mode of transportation due to the increase in traffic congestion in cities. For instance, the US Department of Transportation's Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development Transportation Discretionary (BUILD) grants significantly fund cycling initiatives in the country. Similarly, the European Union (EU) has made integrating cycling into the multimodal transport policy in Europe one of the top priorities. This initiative entails integrating cycling into already-existing city management programs such as CIVITAS (City Vitality and Sustainability) and the campaign for European Mobility Week. The EU works with partners and intergovernmental organizations in various areas such as bicycle transportation and road safety. Thus, such government initiatives to promote cycling are expected to fuel the growth of the bike helmet market. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bike Helmet Market 2023-2027

Bike helmet market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global bike helmet market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer bike helmets in the market are ABUS August Bremicker Sons KG, Casco International GmbH, Giant Bicycle India, Guangdong Senhai sporting goods Co. Ltd., Halfords Group Plc, KASK Spa, Limar Srl, Locatelli Spa, Louis Garneau, MAVIC Group, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., MET SPA, ORBEA S. COOP. LTDA, Rudy Project SpA, SCOTT Sports SA, Shenzhen GUB Bicycle Trading Co. Ltd., Shunde Moon Helmet Co. Ltd, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and ZhuHai Safety Helmets MFG Co. Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

ABUS August Bremicker Sons KG - The company offers bike helmets such as The Urban-I 2.0.

The company offers bike helmets such as The Urban-I 2.0. Casco International GmbH - The company offers bike helmets such as urban helmets, kids' helmets, and allround helmets.

The company offers bike helmets such as urban helmets, kids' helmets, and allround helmets. Giant Bicycle India - The company offers bike helmets such as Relay Road MIPS Matte, Rev Comp Mips Gloss, and Rev Mips.

Bike Helmet Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (road helmets, sports helmets, and mountain bike (MTB) helmets), application (daily transportation and sports/adventure), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the road helmets segment will be significant during the forecast period. Recently, road helmets have largely evolved into elongated shapes with vents and are constructed with expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam. Moreover, significant regulations requiring the use of helmets in regular transportation have aided segment growth in the majority of countries. Furthermore, mandating lightweight and safer helmets from manufacturers boosts the market growth. The rising purchasing power of the world's middle classes as well as the increase in bike accidents in recent years also play a role in fueling the demand for road helmets. Hence, factors such as significant regulations and increasing purchasing power are expected to fuel the growth of the road helmets segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global bike helmet market.

Europe is estimated to account for 30% of the growth of the global bike helmet market during the forecast period. France , Italy , and the UK are the major contributors to the growth of the market in the region. The growth in the region can be attributed to factors such as the wide availability of cycling apparel. There is a strong preference for premium cycling wear in this region due to the high living standards of locals, the introduction of novel products, and the strong brand recognition of premium goods. Government-sponsored initiatives have also increased the demand for bike helmets in the region, which has raised the popularity of cycling as a sport and fitness activity. Hence, such initiatives will drive market growth for bike helmets in Europe during the forecast period.

Bike Helmet Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The growing demand for customized cycling helmets is an emerging trend that will fuel the growth of the bike helmet market during the forecast period.

Customization of a cycling helmet is a growing trend among target clients, particularly corporate users, associations, and clubs.

The customization is based on the designs, colors, names, branding, and raw materials that are readily available for various kinds of bike helmets, and the level of customization can range from a design, logo, and color to embroidery or name addition.

Developed nations in the Americas and Europe and even developing nations such as China and India are experiencing a surge in the demand for customized products.

and even developing nations such as China and are experiencing a surge in the demand for customized products. Moreover, customized helmets are much more expensive in terms of price than standard cycling helmets, compelling major suppliers in the premium market to provide individualized goods that are aesthetically appealing. Hence, cycling helmet sales have increased as a result of customization.

Major challenges -

The rising prices of raw materials are major challenges that will impede the market growth of bike helmets during the forecast period.

The rising raw material costs increase the cost of bicycle helmets, which could have an impact on how widely they are used during the forecast period.

The aerodynamic design of a bike helmet, which protects the rider's head while also allowing air to pass through, is the primary cause of the price increase.

The outer shell of inexpensive helmets is made of stamped polyethylene terephthalate (PET) or a comparable plastic, which after being adhered to the liner, is typically taped around the edge for aesthetic reasons. Nylon or polypropylene are the most common materials for helmet straps.

Hence, fluctuations in raw material prices such as polystyrene, polycarbonate, PET, and nylons are expected to hamper the growth of the global motorcycle helmet market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Bike Helmet Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bike helmet market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the bike helmet market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the bike helmet market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bike helmet market vendors

