Bike Index Launches New iOS App to Make Bike Registration Easier

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bike Index , the nation's leading nonprofit bike registry service, today announced the release of its new iOS app to simplify bike registration for cyclists everywhere. The open source app was created by their team of biking developers.

The Bike Index app will make it easier for all bike owners to register their bikes. It provides a seamless account creation and bike registration process so that users can easily register one or more bicycles from anywhere in the world.

"We're thrilled to launch this new iOS app, which makes it incredibly easy for any bike owner to get their bikes registered," says Seth Herr, co-founder of Bike Index. "As we continue to grow Bike Index's registry, mobile tools like this are key to encouraging more riders to get their bikes registered."

In addition to helping individual cyclists, the Bike Index app will be a valuable tool for the nonprofit's official and unofficial partners, including cities, police departments, college campuses, bike shops and others. These organizations can use the app to quickly search for stolen bikes from the convenience of their mobile devices.

The free Bike Index app can be downloaded from the App Store . To learn more about Bike Index and its mission to end bike theft, visit www.bikeindex.org .

About Bike Index

Bike Index is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2013 by Seth Herr and Bryan Hance to make bike registration simple in order to combat bike theft. The online registry helps cyclists register their bikes, report them as stolen, and increase the chance that stolen bikes are recovered and returned to their owners.

Bike Index partners with municipalities, local law enforcement agencies, bike shops, community organizations, universities and other groups to build a globally accessible database of bikes. With over 1.2 million bikes in the registry and the ease and accessibility of the iOS app, Bike Index expects that number to continue to rise. Learn more at www.bikeindex.org .

