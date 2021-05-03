Bilan's Journey of Hope Is an Entry in the 2021 Readers Favorite International Book Award Contest

MIAMI, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bilan's Journey of Hope written by Craig Biorn is based on the true story of his wife, Bilan and her incredible past experience as a Muslim Somali teenage girl during the 1991 Somali Civil War. The book was recently released on April 22nd, 2021 and is being distributed by 60+ online stores such as Amazon, Books & Books, Target and BookBaby. The network spans across 170 countries.

Craig Biorn Bilan’s Journey of Hope book cover

Bilan's Journey of Hope is entered into four categories of the 2021 Readers Favorite International Book Award Contest. The four categories are: Young Adult-Non-Fiction, Young Adult-Religious Theme, Non-Fiction-Drama and Non-Fiction- Religion/Philosophy. The book contest is one of the largest and most popular book contests in the world. Bilan's Journey of Hope is up against thousands of entries. Winners will be announced on September 1st, 2021.

"Craig Biorn has written a great story in Bilan's Journey of Hope in which he tells us the adventures of Bilan as she flees war-torn Somalia. Somalia is beset with bombings, murder, massacres and all the horrors of a battle for control of the country. Even more interesting than the descriptions of the events in Bilan's journey is the view into her mind as she questions, prays, finds hope, experiences despair, and wonders if there will ever be an end to what she is going through. Craig Biorn has given us a wonderful view of the external chaos combined with the internal thoughts, hopes, and emotions of Bilan as she struggles through the mayhem but never gives up her hope for a reunited family in a place where peace can prevail. It's a wonderful read!" -- Drew Mattson

Craig Biorn is an author, entrepreneur, and artist. He painted the cover of his debut book. Bilan's Journey of Hope is a family friendly nonfiction about faith in the face of adversity. Craig grew up in the small town of Zumbrota, Minnesota. As a boy, he delivered papers on his bicycle, which is where he developed his passion for meeting new people and hearing their interesting stories. Today, he continues to enjoy listening to good stories from around the world.

To obtain the book: https://store.bookbaby.com/book/Bilans-Journey-of-Hope

To contact the Author: Craig Biorn, 612.868.8489, [email protected]

