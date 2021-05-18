Bilan's Journey of Hope Obtained Impressive Book Review

MIAMI, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bilan's Journey of Hope written by Craig Biorn is his debut 100 page story about his wife, Bilan and her incrediable past experience as a Somali teenage girl. The book was officially released on April 22, 2021, in the form of ebook and paperback.

Midwest Book Review from Oregon, Wisconsin has announced that the May 2021 issue of their online book review magazine "Small Press Bookwatch" features a review of Bilan's Journey of Hope.

"An inherently riveting read from cover to cover, and all the more impressive when considering it to be the author's debut as a novelist, "Bilan's Journey of Hope" showcases Craig Biorn's genuine flair for the kind of narrative storytelling that immediately engages and entertains with the kind of impact that will linger in the mind and memory long after the novel itself has been finished and set back upon the shelf -- making it an especially and unreservedly recommended addition to community library General Fiction collections." James A. Cox, Editor-in-Chief of Midwest Book Review.

This review will also appear in the Cengage Learning, Gale interactive CD-ROM series "Book Review Index" which is published four times yearly for academic, corporate, and public library systems.

Additionally, this review will be archived on Midwest Book Review's website for the next five years at http://www.midwestbookreview.com

During a violent uprising, Bilan is forced to flee her country with her family, leaving everything behind. Afraid and armed with nothing but faith, Bilan struggles to protect her loved ones and find a safe place in the midst of chaos. Based on a true story during the 1991 Somali Civil War, 'Bilan's Journey of Hope' is an incredible story of survival, love for God and family, and hope.

Craig Biorn is an author, entrepreneur, and artist. Bilan's Journey of Hope, is an entry in the 2021 Readers Favorite International Book Award Contest. He is nearing the completion of his second book, Bah Bah for Barbara! is an entertaining and delightful story of his mother, Barbara, as a 16 year old Midwest farm girl in the summer of 1957.

Biorn has a book signing event for Bilan's Journey of Hope from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on May 22nd, 2021 at Books & Books, Bal Harbour Shops in Bal Harbour, FL.

