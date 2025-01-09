Bilder Appliance Repair Expands Into Colorado

FOREST LAKE, Minn., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bilder Appliance Repair, a well-known name in Minnesota for over 30 years, is excited to announce its expansion into Colorado, specifically servicing the Denver-Castle Rock metro area. As a family-owned and operated business, the company has built a strong reputation for its high-quality service, expert knowledge, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Now, Colorado residents can benefit from their unparalleled appliance repair, maintenance, and parts services.

Bilder Appliance Repair Bilder Appliance Repair

With their extensive experience in the Minneapolis and St. Paul communities, Bilder Appliance Repair has established a loyal customer base by providing reliable solutions to a wide range of appliance issues. From refrigerators and ovens to washers and dryers, their skilled technicians are equipped to handle various brands and models, ensuring that clients receive top-notch service regardless of the problem.

Bilder Appliance Repair believes in transparency and affordability, making its pricing structure clear and straightforward for customers. The initial service call fee is set at $119.95, which covers the cost of a home visit and diagnosis. This initial investment allows customers to understand what is wrong with their appliance before committing to any repairs.

Once the diagnosis has been completed, the labor cost for repairing standard brand appliances is a flat $89.95 for standard brands, or $139.95 for premium brands. This fee covers the technician's work to restore the appliance to its proper functioning state.

In addition to labor costs, customers should also factor in the price of any required parts needed for the repair. Bilder Appliance Repair prides itself on using reliable parts, ensuring that any repairs performed are effective and long-lasting.

About Bilder Appliance Repair

As they venture into Colorado, Bilder Appliance Repair remains committed to providing the same level of service that has made them a trusted name in Minnesota. By expanding into the Denver-Castle Rock metro area, they aim to bring quality appliance repair service to a new audience. With their customer-first approach and dedication to excellence, Colorado residents can look forward to expert solutions for all their appliance repair needs. To learn more, visit their website: https://www.bilderappliance.com/

Contact Information

Name: David Edberg

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (651) 764-7500

SOURCE Bilder Appliance Repair