Bileko Car Parts and Syncron Celebrate Successful Partnership in Revolutionizing Automotive Aftermarket Operations

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron, a global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management solutions, proudly acknowledges its enduring collaboration with Bileko Car Parts A.B., a leading Swedish aftermarket automotive parts distributor and wholesaler. Bileko Car Parts selected Syncron Inventory to optimize parts availability and streamline inventory management throughout its vast network.

Navigating and optimizing inventory operations in the automotive aftermarket is no easy feat, especially for organizations with many products with uncertain demand patterns. As it grew into a critical player in the automotive aftermarket, Bileko Car Parts realized it needed a system that could help streamline and manage operations. Committed to excellence, Bileko Car Parts sought a comprehensive system that could also support delivering best-in-class service to its diverse customer base.

With Syncron, Bileko Car Parts gains an easy-to-use platform and an experienced team for a more resilient supply chain.

"Before working with Syncron, we didn't have a central solution for managing inventory in our local warehouses. As we grew, we needed a system to manage the inventory and have the right part at the right place and time," said Therese Nilsson, logistics planner at Bileko Car Parts. "And that is where Syncron helped us."

Syncron digitalized inventory operations for Bileko Car Parts, eliminating manual processes for increased efficiency. Syncron also enabled Bileko Car Parts to centralize inventory policies, maximize product availability, enhance forecasts, and improve capital management and customer service levels.

With Syncron, Bileko Car Parts gains an easy-to-use platform and an experienced customer support team to help it achieve a more resilient, efficient supply chain.

Bileko Car Parts also gains a modern system that allows for expansion and continuous improvement. "If we can link our entire supply chain across the different business areas in one system, that will also bring a higher degree of availability to our customers," said Christofer Kohn, CEO and managing director of Bileko Car Parts and chief financial officer of Mekonomen Company Sweden. "This is a journey we're looking forward to embarking on in the coming years."

Syncron Inventory is an essential component of the Syncron Connected Service Experience (CSX) Cloud, an AI- and ML-driven platform that helps manufacturers and service organizations transform their approach to service lifecycle management from beginning to end.

To learn more about parts planning with Syncron, visit syncron.com/parts-planning .

About Syncron

Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by optimizing aftermarket profitability, increasing customer loyalty and enabling the transition to servitization. Syncron aligns all aftermarket services with its Connected Service Experience (CSX) cloud platform, helping companies differentiate themselves through exceptional aftermarket experiences while driving significant revenue growth. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com .

About Bileko Car Parts

Bileko Car Parts is a subsidiary within MEKO, the largest player in Northern Europe in the vehicle aftermarket. MEKO is present in eight markets with 600 branches and 20,000 workshop customers, where 4,300 workshops work under the Group's strong brands. The Group offers a wide and easily accessible range of inexpensive and innovative solutions and products for consumers and companies. Bileko Car Parts is responsible for category management, purchasing, pricing and supply chain operations for the Business Area Sweden/Norway, but also supports other Business Areas within MEKO in selected areas.

