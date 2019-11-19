Bilfinger Highlights at ADIPEC 2019: Your Lifecycle Partner for the Process Industry

At ADIPEC 2019, Bilfinger was present in two halls which reflected its two service line offerings: Technologies and Engineering & Maintenance. Its Hall 1 stand focused heavily on Engineering & Maintenance and provided an overview of Bilfinger's key competency: engineering services from the conceptual phase to feasibility studies and concept selection for both greenfield and brownfield projects. These services are critical when it comes to project scoping and investment decisions. The company also showcased maintenance service offerings, such as:

"Bilfinger Maintenance Concept" which is tailored to the individual demands of the customer in order to meet the highest level of safety standards, increasing the reliability of plants and optimizing maintenance costs.

"Bilfinger Turnaround Concept" ensures a systematic approach is taken with strategic targets to be achieved; like ensuring the highest level of safety standards, optimizing overall costs, reducing downtime and extending the intervals between turnarounds.

"Bilfinger Maintenance Analysis" helps define areas for improvement in the industrial plant, therefore it helps in assessing strengths and weaknesses of the plant's maintenance organization to understand its potential for improvement and to define customized optimization measures.

Meanwhile, Hall 14 product offerings focused on Bilfinger's second line of service; Technologies. Here visitors went on a journey through the world of digitalization where the company showcased its digital solutions for the process industry such as "Bilfinger Connected Asset Performance." With BCAP, clients are able to obtain insights, define actions and implement top and bottom line value added improvements for their business.

Further Bilfinger innovations include a new technology for the digitalization of plant documents called PIDGraph; which is a solution that, in a one step process, automatically converts piping and instrumentation diagrams (P&IDs) into an intelligent digital version. This is more cost-efficient than previous conversion methods which require the P&IDs to be re-created manually. PIDGraph is able to use the already existing material as a basis. This saves not only money, but also time. Finally it allows for the processing of additional plant documents to flow.

In addition at Hall 14, Bilfinger showcased the video platform Industrial Tube. A major challenge many companies are facing nowadays is the retention of employee knowledge in the technical area. Industrial Tube, an Internet-based video platform from Bilfinger, is here to help. To make a video, employees only need a smartphone or a pair of data glasses in order to utilize the recording function, and the Industrial Tube app. Integrated templates that are played through the app provide a script that the users follow to make step-by-step recordings. The individual work steps are uploaded by the employee. The app then transfers the video material to the Industrial Tube cloud, where it is automatically edited in line with a standardized approval process.

"Our world is increasingly impacted by data. Today, eight billion devices, ranging from smartphones to trains and wind turbines, are connected to the internet, and this number is expected to grow to one trillion by 2030. As the world becomes ever more connected, digitalization is the key differentiator that will enable companies to remain competitive. This is why at ADIPEC we showcased how Bilfinger is building a digital bridge between the process industry and IT, and raising the effectiveness of industrial assets to a new level," stated Tom Blades, Chairman of the Executive Board at Bilfinger SE.

Bilfinger is a leading international industrial services provider. The Group enhances the efficiency of assets, ensures a high level of availability, and reduces maintenance costs. The portfolio covers the entire value chain from consulting, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, maintenance, plant expansion as well as turnarounds and also includes environmental technologies and digital applications.

The company delivers its services in two service lines: Technologies and Engineering & Maintenance. Bilfinger is primarily active in the regions Continental Europe, Northwest Europe, North America, and the Middle East. Process industry customers come from sectors that include chemicals & petrochemicals, energy & utilities, oil & gas, pharma & biopharma, metallurgy, and cement. With its 36,000 employees, Bilfinger upholds the highest standards of safety and quality and generated revenue of €4.153 billion in financial year 2018. Bilfinger Middle East has been present in the market for over half a century and supports over 200 customers in the oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, and energy & utilities industries of Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

