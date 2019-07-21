Bilfinger Middle East Wins Multiple Engineering Contracts in Abu Dhabi Hydrocarbon Sector

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The new engineering contracts underline Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East's position as a leading engineering company in the region

Works include FEED and engineering packages for various onshore assets

Global engineering and industrial services provider Bilfinger has been awarded multiple prestigious engineering contracts by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). The projects, secured by Bilfinger's Middle East division, entail the provision of front-end engineering design (FEED) for onshore facilities.

Under the terms of the FEED contracts, Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East will provide engineering services for a new wastewater treatment plant located in a refinery complex in Ruwais, as well as a basic design and detailed engineering package to enhance existing sulphur dust control systems at two sulphur handling facilities.

These agreements underline the position of Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East as a leading engineering firm in the Abu Dhabi hydrocarbon sector, where it has been locally active for more than 45 years.

"We are excited to bring Bilfinger Tebodin's extensive experience, quality and competitive expertise to these important projects, while adding value to the local economy in Abu Dhabi," said Marco van der Linden, UAE Country Director of Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East. "The UAE is a key market for us and we welcome the opportunity to further expand our role in the development and enhancement of its world-class hydrocarbon industry."

Bilfinger is a leading international industrial services provider. The Group enhances the efficiency of assets, ensures a high level of availability and reduces maintenance costs. The portfolio covers the entire value chain from consulting, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, maintenance, plant expansion as well as turnarounds and also includes environmental technologies and digital applications.

The company delivers its services in two service lines: Technologies and Engineering & Maintenance. Bilfinger is primarily active in the regions Continental Europe, Northwest Europe, North America and the Middle East. Process industry customers come from sectors that include chemicals & petrochemicals, energy & utilities, oil & gas, pharma & biopharma, metallurgy and cement. With its 36,000 employees, Bilfinger upholds the highest standards of safety and quality and generated revenue of €4.153 billion in financial year 2018.

SOURCE Bilfinger Middle East