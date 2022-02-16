Biliary Stents Market revenue to hit $449 Million by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Biliary stents insertion is a minimally invasive procedure performed to incorporate metal or polymer stent to extend the lumen of the biliary duct. Increasing adoption of minimal invasive procedure for biliary stent placement for the treatment of obstructive jaundice caused by obstruction in the biliary tract. For instance, as per the article published in Cureus Journal of Medical Science, approximately 350,000-500,000 ERCP procedures are carried out every year including diagnostic and therapeutic in the United States alone.

The polymer stents accounted for over USD 115 million in 2021. The polymer stents are made of hydrophobic materials and are relatively inexpensive as compared to the metal stents. Polymer stents commonly placed in the bile duct also add an advantage of preserving barrier function of sphincter of Oddi as it prevents bacteria formation in the stent and biliary tract. Among various advantages of polymer stents, cost saving, easy removal, and minimal hospital stay are some of the most prominent.

Rising preference of minimally invasive procedures boosts the demand for stents and is set to positively impact the business outlook.

Rising prevalence of bilio-pancreatic leakages will positively contribute to the market expansion.

Large population base coupled with increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will foster the market statistics.

Biliary stents market from Bilio-pancreatic leakages segment is expected to cross USD 20 million by 2028. The bilio-pancreatic leakage is common after the pancreaticoduodenectomy procedure. The bilio-pancreatic leakage leads to significant expansion of the wound infection and delayed gastric emptying. The biliary and pancreatic stenting is used to establish patency of obstructed tract and treat such leaks. The provided benefit after the stenting procedure and technologically advanced equipment used for biliary stenting surgery will further drive the business landscape.

The ambulatory surgical centers exceeded USD 63 million in 2021 and is estimated to account for 20% revenue share by 2028. Increasing volume of procedures coupled with the growing awareness and increasing healthcare expenditure are some of the primary factors leading to the segmental growth. The technologically advanced tools used for the minimal invasive procedures are slated to foster the development of ambulatory care centers, thereby propelling the overall industry growth over the forecast period.

Biliary stents market in Asia Pacific is poised to expand at more than 6.2% CAGR till 2028. The upgradation of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries of Asia Pacific region will foster the industry expansion. The large population base coupled with a wider patient pool further signifies the increasing demand for better care services in the region. The increasing prevalence of pancreatic cancer propels the demand for biliary stents in the region.

A few prominent companies operating in the biliary stents market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical Inc., Olympus Corporation, CONMED Corporation, M.I. Tech, Becton, Dickinson and Company, ENDO-FLEX GmbH, Cardinal Health, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Medtronic plc, among others. Industry players are focusing on various strategies such as acquisition, business expansion, mergers and innovative product launches to consolidate their market presence.

