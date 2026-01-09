BiLight Shines at CES 2026: Flexible Perovskite PV Takes Global Stage, Uniting Partners for an Energy Innovation Era

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After a four-day run, the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) drew to a close in Las Vegas, USA. Making its debut at the event, BiLight , a global leader in flexible perovskite photovoltaic (PV) technology, emerged as a dark horse in the green tech track with a portfolio of world-first products and disruptive technical solutions. Guided by its brand vision of "Energy Equity," the company is driving the global scenario-based adoption of flexible PV technology.

Bilight Innovations unveiled three revolutionary perovskite PV products at CES 2026

Themed "Defining the Physical Boundaries of AI," this year's CES highlighted the deep integration of green energy and AI as a key trend. BiLight showcased three core product lines at the Las Vegas Convention Center, shattering the inherent perception of traditional PV products as "bulky, rigid, and single-scenario." Among the highlights, the world-premier rollable flexible perovskite solar curtain garnered significant attention, integrating sunshade, heat insulation, and power generation functions to directly supply electricity to home and office devices, reshaping the "PV + Space" application ecosystem. Additionally, the handheld rollable solar product became a hot favorite for outdoor PV applications, thanks to its portability and efficient energy supplementation capabilities. The lithium-free perovskite electronic nameplate set a new benchmark for office innovation: optimized with low-light power generation technology, it can stably supply energy under ordinary indoor lighting. Paired with low-power e-paper display and Bluetooth refresh functions, it achieves "seamless charging and permanent use," addressing the resource waste of traditional paper nameplates and the environmental concerns of lithium-ion battery devices. This innovative solution attracted extensive consultations and negotiations with office equipment manufacturers and purchasers.

During the show, BiLight's technical strength sparked a wave of cross-industry collaborations. A leading energy storage enterprise held in-depth discussions with BiLight, exploring joint R&D around the "flexible PV + portable energy storage" scenario to solve the battery life anxiety of outdoor devices through technological integration. In the automotive sector, industry representative SHM focused on applications such as rollable solar sunroofs and automotive curtain PV, engaging in detailed discussions on technical adaptation and product implementation to open up new paths for upgrading automotive energy endurance. AI hardware firm BleeqUp and satellite equipment companies also held talks with BiLight, exploring the potential applications of flexible perovskite technology in smart terminals, space energy, and IoT tracking.

Beyond product displays, at a themed roadshow hosted by TMTPost, James Fang, Co-Founder of BiLight, elaborated on the company's strategic layout. During the roadshow, BiLight released a three-year product roadmap, aiming to gradually achieve full-scenario coverage across consumer electronics, automotive energy storage, building-integrated PV, and satellite energy, constructing a "PV+" ecosystem. The vision of "Energy Equity" and the clear product roadmap demonstrated BiLight's development potential to global industry partners, strengthening their confidence in future collaborations.

Looking ahead, BiLight will continue to prioritize technological R&D as its core, deepen cooperation with global industry partners, and promote the widespread adoption of flexible PV technology in more fields. With innovative strength, the company is committed to reshaping the global energy application landscape, fulfilling its brand promise of "Energy Equity," and making green energy accessible to everyone.

