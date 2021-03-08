Bilingual Children's Book First of its Kind

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of them are well known and iconic, and others are lesser known, but all of the women highlighted in Little Giants: 10 Hispanic Women Who Made History fought for the rights of those who had no voice.

Author Raynelda A. Calderon, a native of the Dominican Republic, works as a public librarian. In the introduction to the book, Ms. Calderon describes her attempts to find a children's anthology about the lives of notable Hispanic women who impacted Latin America. In finding nothing of the sort, she decided to take on the project of writing one herself.

Litle Giants: 10 Hispanic Women Who Made History Teresa Carreno

Her desire for such a book to exist is twofold: firstly, to tell the largely untold stories of Latin American women without whom, she says in the book's introduction, Latin America would not be the free and rich continent it is today; secondly, to inspire young readers to follow their passions and to never take "no" for an answer. The author describes Little Giants aim: "to motivate and inspire our children today to accomplish great things tomorrow, based on the example of role models of past and present."

Included in this anthology are the stories of Cuban native Alicia Alonso, who beat the odds and overcame barriers to become a world-famous ballerina; Dolores Cacuango, an indigenous native of Ecuador who fought against the injustice and mistreatment of her people; and Elvia Carrillo Puerto, who secured women's right to vote in Mexico. Little Giants also teaches children key Spanish definitions and suggested activities. Written for children aged eight to twelve, this book includes beautiful illustrations that help bring these inspiring women to life.

The book is available in hardcover and paperback. For more information you can visit www.cayenapress.org.

