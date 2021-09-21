Bilingual Children's Book Publisher Duck Duck Books Launches Books to Spark Diverse Worldviews and Conversations

When asked about the importance of teaching young children about diversity, equity, and inclusion, Serena Y. Li, founder of Duck Duck Books stated, "starting children young by helping them acknowledge and appreciate diversity is the most effective way to ensure our future generations live in a more just and equitable world."

Duck Duck Books is the publisher for children's books I Am Me!, All Puppies Are Good Puppies, and I Love You More. I Am Me! shows a variety of adorable differences to instill confidence in young readers. All Puppies Are Good Puppies explore the topics of race, ethnicity, and individual differences through cute pictures of dogs. I Love You More teaches young children about the five love languages.

Abe Wong, a multicultural marketing creative director, father of 3 daughters, and the designer of I Am Me!, stated, "Duck Duck Books has not only expanded my love for publishing, but has rekindled a child-like joy in creating books that are fun and meaningful."

Readers can expect a new book published by Duck Duck Books once every three months. To receive early access to new titles as they are released, readers can join the Duck Duck Book Club. With each online book sale on duckduckbooks.com, Duck Duck Books donates 10% of sales to community organizations serving the BIPOC communities and individuals in need, to truly live its values.

