Bilingual Choir's Invitation from the Yellow River Captivates Global Audiences

JINAN, China, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from The New Times: On April 18, 2023, the Yellow River Culture Forum opened in Dongying, Shandong. At the closing ceremony of the Forum, a bilingual children's choir performance of Invitation from the Yellow River resonated throughout the venue. As the clear and melodious voices filled the air, a vivid ecological panorama of the tranquil Yellow River unfolded. Thirty-six children expressed their deep love for the Mother River through their heartfelt and touching singing. It has since been widely shared on media platforms, gaining global attention and adoration, particularly from GenZ. Director Yang Meng shared that the stage design, choreography, and translation of the English lyrics took six months to perfect, with multiple rounds of revisions. The changes in lyrics, singers, and the choir were all aimed at delivering the best possible performance.

Confidence, inclusiveness, exploration, and progress—these values are at the core of the Yellow River culture, which has now taken on a new, contemporary meaning. As Invitation from the Yellow River echoed at the Yellow River Culture Forum, the culture is embracing the world in a poetic, romantic way, starting from Dongying, the birthplace of this civilization dream. The song, beloved by audiences worldwide, has become one of the flagship songs in promoting Yellow River culture globally.

SOURCE The New Times