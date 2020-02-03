Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure Phone Booth Now Available for Pre-Order

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you spot Bill and Ted's time-traveling phone booth in one of the biggest commercials from Sunday's Game? The phone booth from Cubicall is an authentic recreation of the iconic time-traveling machine from Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure and is now available for pre-order with delivery expected in May. To learn more and place an order for Bill & Ted's Excellent Phone Booth click here.

Cubicall is a custom phone booth manufacturer that specializes in privacy booths for calls, heads-down work or team huddles. The company brings productivity back to modern offices through visual and acoustical privacy – offering users a space to focus, hold private communications, or break from the distractions of our digital world.

The limited-run Bill & Ted's Excellent Phone Booth features a design inspired by the original film, including an authentic payphone retrofitted for VOIP/landline service and an umbrella time-travel antenna. It ships flat for easy assembly and is Made in the USA. Unfortunately, the phone booths do not actually travel through time.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to recreate this classic icon from movie history," said Anthony Pucci, co-founder of Cubicall. "Over the last several months we've been perfecting the design for production — which was seen in the commercial during Sunday's Big Game. We're extremely excited to start delivering these booths to fans."

Creative Licensing, the licensor of Bill and Ted' Excellent Adventure, worked with Cubicall to deliver the celebrated phone booth.

"We pride ourselves in creating unique licensed offerings for fans of the properties we represent," said Rand Marlis, President of Creative Licensing. "We're thrilled to be working with Cubicall to offer the iconic phone booth of this beloved franchise for the first time in thirty years."

Place pre-orders for the phone booth at cubicallbooth.com/bill-and-ted.

About Cubicall:

Cubicall produces efficient and customizable privacy solutions. Cubicall phone booths offer visual, acoustical, territorial and informational privacy through modern design. The phone booths ship flat, are easily assembled/disassembled, and are fully customizable. The bifold door allows Cubicall to fit into areas where every inch of space is critical and helps more businesses comply with International Building Codes. As Seen on ABC's Shark Tank, the phone booths have been featured on Fox Business Channel, The New York Times, Interior Design, Fast Company, Inc. and was called the "an efficient privacy solution to open-plan distractions" by Forbes. Cubicall is designed, engineered and manufactured in the USA and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Creative Licensing:

Located in Los Angeles CA, Creative Licensing is a full service independent merchandise licensing agency that specializes in long-term brand development. Founded in 1982, Creative Licensing currently represents a large catalogue of classic films and properties.

