Among the investors is Jack Landsmanas, president of Corporativo Kosmos, who was invited to be part of this transaction.

NEW YORK, MEXICO CITY, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch of Pershing Square USA (PSUS), the new investment vehicle led by Bill Ackman, was announced this Wednesday, and it is set to debut on the New York Stock Exchange as part of one of the most significant market offerings of the year.

Jack Landsmanas, Presidente de Corporativo Kosmos Jack Landsmanas, Presidente de Corporativo Kosmos

The fund is expected to be priced at $50 per share and is part of a combined IPO alongside Pershing Square Inc., the parent company of the investment manager. The transaction is targeting at least $5 billion in total size, including approximately $2.8 billion in prior commitments from a concurrent private placement, following the effectiveness of its SEC registration statements and with closing expected on April 30, positioning it as one of the largest financial deals of 2026.

As part of the structure, investors in PSUS will also receive one share of Pershing Square Inc. for every five shares purchased, providing exposure not only to the underlying investment portfolio but also to the growth of the asset manager itself.

Pershing Square manages approximately $30.7 billion in assets, with nearly 96% of its capital in permanent structures, enabling a long-term, high-conviction investment approach.

PSUS will invest in a concentrated portfolio of 12 to 15 high-quality companies, primarily in North America, focusing on businesses with predictable cash flows, strong competitive advantages, and experienced management teams. Current holdings within the Pershing Square ecosystem include global companies such as Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Uber, and Brookfield.

The offering includes participation from institutional and high-net-worth investors across multiple regions, including business leaders from Mexico. Among them is Jack Landsmanas, president of Corporativo Kosmos, who was invited to participate in the transaction as an investor.

The presence of Mexican investors in this type of vehicle reflects growing integration with global financial markets and interest in strategies that combine disciplined capital allocation, long-term perspective, and active value creation. Landsmanas' participation aligns with a broader business approach focused on large-scale operations and long-term strategic development.

Pershing Square USA represents an evolution in global investment structures, expanding access to strategies that were historically limited to a select group of investors. Its public debut comes at a time when markets are increasingly demanding transparency, liquidity, and alignment between managers and investors.

The offering marks a new chapter for Ackman's firm and reinforces the trend of private and institutional capital participating in sophisticated public market vehicles.

SOURCE Kosmos