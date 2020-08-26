Bill Ackman participates in Live from BTG Pactual with André Esteves

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BTG Pactual (B3:BPAC11), the largest investment bank in Latin America, interviewed Bill Ackman, Founder and CEO of the fund manager Pershing Square Capital Management on Monday, August 24. Ackman spoke live with André Esteves, the senior partner of BTG Pactual, in a broadcast on BTG Pactual's digital channel on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5hkTRYkXKI.

The conversation revolved around investment matters, ranging from subjects such as company mergers, the current oscillations of the economy, and the North American macroeconomic scenario. During the live interview, André Esteves asked Ackman what he believes is most important when assessing an investment opportunity. "Our greatest focus is on the durability and quality of the business. Can I predict with a high degree of certainty, that the business is going to grow consistently over the long term?" Ackman responded to Esteves.

This week, BTG Pactual will be giving its clients access to PERSHING SQUARE CAP ACCESS FIA IE, a foreign stock investment fund that will purchase 100% of the shares of PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT USD ACCESS FI DE AÇÕES INVESTIMENTO NO EXTERIOR, a fund administered by Pershing Square Capital Management. In Brazil, the fund is available exclusively to clients of BTG Pactual Wealth Management and BTG Pactual Digital.

"In Brazil we have a scenario of low interest rates, which has led investors to search for more diversified and qualified options. In light of this, we have improved our portfolio of products, with more opportunities and incorporation of international funds that are globally recognized because of their excellence," André Esteves, senior partner of BTG Pactual said.

The live transmission with the participation of Bill Ackman is part of a series called "Live with Esteves," in which the senior partner of BTG Pactual talks with Brazilian and international leaders. Names such as Thomas Friedman, the international affairs columnist for the New York Times, Jim O'Neill, former Minister of the Treasury of the United Kingdom, Gary Cohn, former director of the National Economic Council of the United States, Nittin Nohria, Dean of Harvard Business School, and David Rubenstein, co-founder of The Carlyle Group, have already participated in this series.

SOURCE BTG Pactual

Related Links

https://www.btgpactual.com

