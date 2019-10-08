Bill Alena Joins Bold Screen Media as Chief Revenue Officer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Screen Media, The CTV Marketplace, today announced that it has hired Bill Alena as its Chief Revenue Officer. Alena joins the company amid a period of 200% YoY revenue growth and technological advancements.

Bill has over 20 years of digital media experience and was most recently the CRO of Kiip, and formerly the CRO of The Meet Group, both clients of Bold Screen.

Alena will be focused on building The CTV Marketplace, focused on data, transparency, brand safety, and measurement, exclusively within Connected TV. Connected TV has become one of the quickest growing mediums in advertising, offering distinctive targeting on audiences. Bill explains, "I am excited to create the first ever CTV marketplace here at Bold Screen that sets the standard of how CTV ad dollars should be spent."

Co-Founder & President of Bold Screen, Joe Lyons, has known Bill since 1998, going back to the DoubleClick days, "Bill has extensive experience scaling revenue. As CRO he took The Meet Group from zero to $180 million. We couldn't be more pleased to have him join the team to help take Bold Screen to the next level."

Bill is based in New York and will be splitting time between NY and San Francisco.

Founded in 2015, Bold Screen Media has grown to become a preferred partner to a long list of brands and agency partners and is laser-focused on tackling two of the fastest growing markets in digital media: Transition of Linear TV into Digital Video and driving Mobile User Acquisition at scale.

