Bill Brown Promoted to AmeriTrust President, Non-Affiliated Carriers and TPA/Fee Services

"I am extremely pleased to announce this move," said Kenn Allen, AmeriTrust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Bill has been building Mackinaw Administrators' profile for several years now. He's ready to lead our TPA and Fees Services operation."

Mr. Brown had 25 years of insurance industry experience when he came on board at Mackinaw in 2014 as Director of TPA Operations. His responsibilities have included managing Mackinaw's national TPA business as well as growing its MGA division, promoting all lines of coverage placed by AmeriTrust and its non-affiliated carrier options. He works out of AmeriTrust's Brighton office.

Prior to joining AmeriTrust, Mr. Brown was a Vice President with Aon, where he was responsible for new business development including commercial P&C insurance brokerage, H&B brokerage, and business risk consulting including program analysis and eSolutions risk technologies. In other roles, his experience has involved leading a team introducing medical bill review, pharmacy benefit management and other related activities on a national scale.

Mr. Brown began his claims career as an adjuster with Sedgwick and eventually the claims manager of the Michigan Underground Storage Tank Financial Assurance program. This involved 7,200 environmental remediation claims across the state, reporting to the Michigan Department of Management and Budget and the Department of Environmental Quality.

Mr. Brown has served as the Michigan Public Risk Management Association (MIPRIMA) program chair since 2013. He lives in Farmington Hills with his wife Megan, and two college age children, Amanda (an MSU graduate working on her masters at Wayne State University), and Andrew (Michigan State University).

Mr. Brown has a Bachelor of Arts from Michigan State University, as well as the AIC designation from the Insurance Institute of America. He maintains a Resident Adjuster License and Resident Producers License for the State of Michigan.

