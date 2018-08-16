Bill Chamblee, Jeff Ryan Earn National Best Lawyers Honors

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- William H. Chamblee and Jeffrey W. Ryan, name partners in the Dallas-based trial firm of Chamblee Ryan, PC, have been named among the nation's top legal practitioners in the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. This recognition marks the first year the attorneys have appeared on the prestigious list.

The publication, launched in 1983, recognizes the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the nation and is based on millions of peer-reviewed nominations and extensive research.

Mr. Chamblee is recognized for his work defending clients against personal injury and medical liability claims. As lead counsel, he has obtained numerous defense verdicts on behalf of large corporations, small companies, physicians and other professionals. He has served as lead trial counsel in 16 states, tried more than 150 cases, and obtained more than 130 dismissals and favorable jury verdicts in the course of his career.

Honored for his success in defending health care providers against medical malpractice claims, Mr. Ryan has represented hundreds of North Texas physicians during the last 25 years. He serves as counsel for a large Texas-based hospital system, several national trucking companies, multiple insurance companies, and a variety of small businesses and health care providers that operate nationally and in Texas. He has also tried numerous cases involving wrongful death and serious personal injury claims, as well as business and employment disputes.

"Both Jeff and I have enjoyed an ongoing record of success for our clients, and it's very fulfilling to have that record acknowledged at the national level," says Mr. Chamblee. "As with every attorney at this firm, we intend to continue taking cases to trial and winning favorable verdicts and resolutions."

Best Lawyers profiles of the attorneys can be found at https://www.bestlawyers.com.

Chamblee Ryan, PC, is a Dallas-based trial firm representing insurance companies, medical professionals, transportation providers, and health care institutions. Since 1998, the firm has relied on superior tactics and proven trial experience to prevail in numerous complex and significant cases. For more information, visit www.chambleeryan.com.

