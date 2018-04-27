Bill Chamblee Named to D Magazine's 2018 List of Best Lawyers in Dallas

Mr. Chamblee is recognized for his work defending clients against product torts and medical liability claims. As lead counsel, he has obtained numerous defense verdicts on behalf of large corporations, small companies, physicians and other professionals. He has served as lead counsel in 16 states, tried more than 150 cases, and obtained more than 130 dismissals and favorable jury verdicts in the course of his career.

"It's always gratifying to have the quality of your work recognized by peers and colleagues," said Mr. Chamblee. "We will continue to seek justice for our clients in the courts, defending their business practices, judgment, skills and professional reputations."

The complete list of Best Lawyers in Dallas is featured in the May edition of D Magazine and is available at www.dmagazine.com.

Chamblee Ryan, PC, is a Dallas-based trial firm representing insurance companies, medical professionals, transportation providers, and health care institutions. Since 1998, the firm has relied on superior tactics and proven trial experience to prevail in numerous complex and significant cases. For more information, visit www.chambleeryan.com.

