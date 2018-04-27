Bill Chamblee Named to D Magazine's 2018 List of Best Lawyers in Dallas

DALLAS, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based trial firm of Chamblee Ryan, PC, is pleased to announce that founding partner William H. Chamblee has been named to the list of D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas for 2018.
This marks the fifth consecutive year that Mr. Chamblee has appeared on the elite list, which is compiled by the publication's editors based on nominations from lawyers across North Texas. A hand-picked panel of attorneys works with the magazine's staff to determine the honorees from a range of practice areas.
Mr. Chamblee is recognized for his work defending clients against product torts and medical liability claims. As lead counsel, he has obtained numerous defense verdicts on behalf of large corporations, small companies, physicians and other professionals. He has served as lead counsel in 16 states, tried more than 150 cases, and obtained more than 130 dismissals and favorable jury verdicts in the course of his career.
"It's always gratifying to have the quality of your work recognized by peers and colleagues," said Mr. Chamblee. "We will continue to seek justice for our clients in the courts, defending their business practices, judgment, skills and professional reputations."
The complete list of Best Lawyers in Dallas is featured in the May edition of D Magazine and is available at www.dmagazine.com.
Chamblee Ryan, PC, is a Dallas-based trial firm representing insurance companies, medical professionals, transportation providers, and health care institutions. Since 1998, the firm has relied on superior tactics and proven trial experience to prevail in numerous complex and significant cases. For more information, visit www.chambleeryan.com.
Media Contact:
Barry Pound
800-559-4534
barry@androvett.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bill-chamblee-named-to-d-magazines-2018-list-of-best-lawyers-in-dallas-300638044.html
SOURCE Chamblee Ryan
Share this article