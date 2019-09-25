Bill Cleary Makes the Jump from Consultancy to Lead Avature Clients on Their Transformation Journey

NEW YORK and DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avature, a leading enterprise SaaS platform for strategic HR, announces that Bill Cleary has joined the company as VP of Talent Strategies, North America.

Since inception, Avature has focused on delivering intuitive, internet-based human resources technology to large enterprises throughout the world. Bill Cleary is joining Avature to help customers take full advantage of the company's suite of enterprise-level talent acquisition and talent management solutions. More than 650 of the world's leading corporations, including 102 companies with over 75,000 employees, use Avature to enable their most complex, talent-led transformations. In an effort to ensure that clients are taking full advantage of the Avature platform, the organization is excited to have Bill Cleary join its ranks. He will further support customers' efforts in transitioning their HR operations from back office-centric processors to strategic partners capable of driving their company's digital transformation.

Bill will head up Talent Strategy for the North American operations at Avature. He brings nearly 20 years of industry experience, including 11 years at Deloitte Consulting LP, where he advised clients in the areas of talent advisory and talent acquisition strategy. In the context of a competitive candidate-driven market, in which talent scarcity threatens the ability of companies to meet objectives and execute day-to-day operations, effective HR transformation and organizational redesign is of paramount importance to Avature's customers. Bill will be advising key customers throughout their HR transformation journey on the development and deployment of results-driven talent programs.

"As I looked to write the next chapter of my career, I became excited about the opportunity at Avature to develop a new conversation about how to use a configurable platform architecture and agile practices to support complex transformations. I look forward to working with companies to execute the multi-step plans that will align their total talent strategy with their evolving business objectives," said Bill Cleary.

Dimitri Boylan, CEO and Founder of Avature, added, "We are delighted to welcome Bill to Avature. He is bringing a wealth of knowledge to the team and his extensive experience as an orchestrator of strategic HR transformation, as well as his deep understanding of the challenges that face high-growth companies, will broaden our service offering and allow us to better support our customers' efforts to achieve breakout performance."

While the company has always been focused on delivering robust, enterprise-level solutions for its customers, this move strengthens Avature's position as a strategic technology partner.

About Avature

Avature is a highly configurable enterprise SaaS platform for Talent Acquisition and Talent Management and the leading provider of CRM technology for recruiting globally. Founded by Dimitri Boylan, Co-Founder and former CEO of HotJobs.com, Avature brings consumer-grade internet technology and innovation to HCM software. Avature's solutions include shared services sourcing, applicant tracking, campus & events recruiting, employee referral management, social onboarding, branded employee engagement, employee mobility, workforce optimization, contingent workforce management, and performance management.

Used by 110 of the Fortune 500 in more than 164 countries and 32 languages, Avature delivers services from its private cloud located in data centers in the U.S., Europe and Asia, as well as public cloud vendors. Avature has offices in Buenos Aires, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, New York, Paris and Shenzhen. Learn more at www.avature.net or follow @Avature.

