Bill Cummings Joins Energy Distribution Partners

Bill's hard work mentality has taken him to make change at the policy level, having roles within PGANE, NPGA and other large associations. The Northeast U.S. Region is excited for Bill to help drive them to achieve success with his proven Leadership and he is sure to surpass expectations. In the words of Henry Ford, "Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress, working together is success." Words that Bill Cummings lives by.

EDP welcomes Bill Cummings and is pleased to have him hit the ground running immediately. Our values align greatly with those of Bill and we look forward to continuing our growth within the industry as a direct result of this mutuality.

About Energy Distribution Partners

Energy Distribution Partners (EDP) is a rapidly growing company with the deep experience in retail and commercial propane sales, operations, and finance. We provide safe, reliable propane service to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers from New York to California.

We service more than 160,000 customers in 11 states, with a presence in rural America as well as in major metropolitan areas. We have become a significant player in the propane industry, recently recognized as one of the 7th largest independent multi-state marketers, selling more than 120 million gallons of propane and light fuels in 2020.

Since our inception in 2012, EDP has helped more than 25 owners of well-run propane businesses transition to their own "next chapter" while benefiting everyone involved.

