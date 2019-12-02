Bill Donohue Joins Crew Metrics as Chief Operating Officer

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crew Metrics Inc., a first responder fitness and fatigue management software startup serving emergency medical services and fire departments, announced today that Bill Donohue has joined the team as Chief Operating Officer. Donohue's duties will include recruiting, developing, and managing efficient, successful teams and operational strategies.

Donohue retired from the Marine Corps after serving 20 years as a commissioned officer. After retiring, the Veterans Administration designated him as 100% service-related disabled. Despite his injuries, Donohue began a second career with 24 Hour Fitness. There he served over a decade as CIO, overseeing and growing the Information Technology department of the quickly expanding company. Donohue has since served as a consultant for numerous health, fitness, tech, and medical device companies, including Nautilus Fitness Equipment, Kool Smiles Dentistry, Cayfour Digital Security Services, Rock My World (Developers of the Rock My Run app), and GI-Logic. In 2011, Donohue was hired by Mindbody Inc., a SaaS company serving the fitness and wellness services industry. There he served as CIO for 4 years, helping the company prepare for— and ultimately execute— a successful IPO. In 2018, Bill was hired as CIO of Digital West, a fiber optics, communication, and data storage company located in California where he served until his recent exit.

"When I first met Bill, I immediately knew I'd found the right person to join us in this massive endeavor," said Joseph Davis, Co-Founder and CEO of Crew Metrics. "He instantly and genuinely understood and aligned with our company vision, goals, principles, and long-term trajectory. His experience both as a military veteran and a member of a first responder family seems to have caused this mission to resonate with him on a visceral level. It shows through the tremendous energy and passion he is putting into this. Bill is an operational guy through and through. His solid track record of leadership, operational strategy, and service reveals itself in every step of our process. As we transition from the initial vision and begin comprehensive development, I'm thrilled to have Bill join me in the cockpit."

"When I discovered Crew Metrics, I knew that I'd found the home that I was searching for," Bill added. "In Joe, I recognized a leader who had a crystal clear vision— who was honest and honorable; attributes missing from many leaders today..." Bill stated, "I'm happy to lend my experience and expertise to ensure that Joe's vision is executed and that Crew Metrics truly serves those who serve us."

About Crew Metrics

Crew Metrics is a fatigue and fitness management dashboard specifically designed for first responders. Utilizing smartwatch data, Crew Metrics provides EMS and Fire supervisors with insights needed to monitor, detect, and address crew fatigue, reduce risks, lower costs, and promote employee wellness.

Crew Metrics is headquartered in Asheville, NC. For more information, visit www.CrewMetrics.com. For questions, comments, or inquiries, email info@crewmetrics.com.

