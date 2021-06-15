Bill Flutie joins PureCycle Technologies as director of special events procurement

ORLANDO, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) announces the addition of 25-year tech veteran Bill Flutie to its management team as director of special events procurement. Flutie will oversee stadiums, festivals, events and universities to develop sustainability initiatives with a focus on the Florida market.

The Flutie brothers, from left to right: Darren Flutie, Doug Flutie, Bill Flutie.

"Bill brings over 25 years of experience to our management team," said Mike Otworth, PureCycle CEO. "His passion for clean oceans and drive to revolutionize the transformation of waste into sustainable products will continue to push PureCycle ahead of the game."

Before joining PureCycle, Flutie was the vice president of sales and marketing for Riversoft, a leader in home healthcare agency software. Prior to that, he worked with Agere Systems, formerly Lucent Microelectronics (now LSI Logic), which designs, manufactures, sells, and licenses Agere IP products. Flutie was part of the founding team of a successful electronic manufacturers' representative company, Integrated Technology, Inc. He also held senior sales positions at Global IP Solutions, Phillips-Signetics, and Seven-Ten Storage.

Flutie holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Brown University, where he played varsity football and was captain of the baseball team. Bill comes from a sporting family; his brother is Doug Flutie, former Heisman trophy winner and NFL quarterback.

"My two passions in life are sports and the love of the ocean. I live in a beach community, and it saddens me to see the plastic waste that washes ashore," Flutie said. "In my role with PureCycle, I work with professional and college sports programs to recycle plastic which keeps it out of landfills and waterways, so I get to focus on both passions at the same time."

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into virgin-like resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in virgin-like polypropylene suitable for any PP market. To learn more, visit purecycletech.com.

