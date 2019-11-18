Bill Gosling Outsourcing's Operations Take Flight in Costa Rica, Creating 300+ New Jobs

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Gosling Outsourcing, a global Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) provider, launches nearshore operations in Costa Rica, creating 300+ jobs.

"We are excited to extend our operations to Costa Rica, providing a quality nearshore option to our North American clients. We chose Costa Rica for their highly educated bilingual workforce, IT infrastructure and proximity to North America," said Dave Rae, CEO of Bill Gosling Outsourcing.

Costa Rica's renowned reputation for economic stability has allowed the country to transform itself into a key market for many top companies to set up operations. Kenny Johnston, President of Bill Gosling Outsourcing, added, "As we continue to evolve our tech-based solutions, we want to ensure that we can deliver a consistent quality of work in all locations with our live-agent and technology services. For many reasons, we felt Costa Rica was the perfect location to start our expansion into the LATAM market."

With a literacy rate of 97.98%, Costa Rica ranks #1 in LATAM in skills of graduates, current and future workforce.[i] Many of the 'Forbes Top 100 Companies' have recently opened up R&D labs and other operations in the country to take advantage of the multi-talented bilingual workforce available. Additionally, Costa Rica now runs 99.99% on renewable energy and boasts three fiber-optic submarine cables that give stability and security to their telecommunications infrastructure.

This site in Costa Rica will provide approximately 300 new jobs in customer care, ARM, and other support roles. The office is located in the El Cafetal Corporate Centre, approximately 15 minutes away from the San Jose International Airport. The building boasts Leed Silver certification.

About Bill Gosling Outsourcing (www.billgosling.com)

Founded in Canada in 1955, and originally operating as a traditional accounts receivable management firm, Bill Gosling Outsourcing (BGO) has evolved into a multinational communications outsourcing company expanding into the U.K. (1968), the U.S. (2001), and the Philippines (2013). BGO operates from eight global facilities, employs 2,100+ employees and offers five core services, positioning themselves as a strategic partner for developing and implementing an all-encompassing customer contact solution strategy. Service categories include Customer Service/Support, Accounts Receivable Management, Customer Sales and Acquisitions, and Call Center Technology/Business Process Outsourcing.

