Bill Gross Announces New Book, 'The King and I: 46 Years of Investment Outlooks, Musings, And Commonsensical Thoughts from Bond King Bill Gross'

Described as "quirky," a "distinct voice," "wildly unscripted," and, by his own words, "a little zany," the irreverent and highly personalized Outlooks have been anything but dull. Gross has used the Investment Outlooks to share some of his home life, personality quirks (not a fan of Christmas parties), but mostly to provide insights from one of the greatest investment minds of his generation.

Now, for the first time, the Bill Gross Investment Outlooks have been collected in a single volume spanning the decades back to 1978, not long after PIMCO's founding. The King and I represents the accumulated ideas that led to Gross's outperformance over a span of decades, a record unmatched by few money managers. Continuing to write the Outlooks after his retirement from active fund management, Gross's thoughts on everything from "meme stocks," to the demise of the total return funds he created, still resonate among investors and attract widespread media attention.

All the hits (and occasional misses) are included. The famous 2002 Outlook questioning the credit — and credibility — of then-blue-chip GE that sent the stock plummeting (and caused GE to issue a "stinging refutation"). "The Plankton Theory" from 1980, still cited today, which contrasted "the haves and have-nots" of Wall Street, with the Fed and its member banks acting as metaphorical whales, and small investors earning .01% on their money market funds as the plankton. And Gross's person favorites: "Credit Supernova!" from 2013, which best displays his forecasting and economic depth; and his favorite examples of writing, including "Back to Butler Creek" from 1993 about bond investing, and 1991's "Echoes From Africa" about inflation.

No less an authority than Warren Buffett, whose own annual shareholder letters are legendary, is a fan of the Gross Outlooks: "I eagerly look forward to Bill Gross's commentaries. The prose is lively, the logic flawless, and the insights valuable. It's going to be a delight to have his views collected in a volume to which I can readily refer."

The King and I: 46 Years of Investment Outlooks, Musings, And "Commonsensical" Thoughts from Bond King Bill Gross offers a unique anthology of one man's journey through almost half a century of booms and busts in the most dynamic economy in history. The digital book is for sale exclusively on Amazon.com. As with Gross's prior book, I'm Still Standing: Bond King Bill Gross and the PIMCO Express, all proceeds will be donated to charity through the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation.

About Bill Gross

Bill Gross has been a pioneer in fixed income investing for more than 40 years. He co-founded PIMCO in 1971 and served as managing director and chief investment officer until joining Janus Henderson Investors in 2014. He retired in 2019 to focus on managing his personal assets and private charitable foundation. Throughout his career, he has received numerous awards, including Morningstar Fixed Income Manager of the Decade for 2000 to 2009 and Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 1998, 2000 and 2007. Mr. Gross became the first portfolio manager inducted into the Fixed Income Analysts Society's Hall of Fame in 1996 and received the Bond Market Association's Distinguished Service Award in 2000. In 2011, Institutional Investor magazine awarded him the Money Management Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr. Gross oversees the $465 million-asset William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation, which annually donates up to $21 million to non-profits involved in humanitarian causes, health care, arts, and education. For more information or to view Investment Outlook archives, please visit https://williamhgross.com . For information about Mr. Gross's philanthropic activities through the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation, please visit https://grossfamilyfoundation.com/ .

Related Links

https://williamhgross.com

https://grossfamilyfoundation.com/

SOURCE Bill Gross

SOURCE Bill Gross